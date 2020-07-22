DCPS Continues Service Line Expansion With Acquisition Of Statewide Asphalt, LLC

DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services ("DCPS") announces the acquisition of Phoenix, Arizona-based Statewide Asphalt, LLC ("Statewide").

Statewide provides a broad spectrum of critical asphalt services throughout Arizona, including paving, seal coating, patching, infrared repair, seal coating, crack sealing, paving and striping. Additionally, the company provides concrete installation, repair, and maintenance. Statewide will relocate all operations, including key personnel and equipment, to DCPS's Commerce City, CO location.

"Statewide is a perfect strategic addition to our DCPS family," said Matt Harmon, Owner of Denver Commercial Property Services. "We already provide parking lot sweeping and snow removal for over 800 parking lots across Colorado. The ability to expand our service offering allows us to be a true one-stop shop for our property managers and property owners. Statewide's superior technical capabilities and dedication to best-in-class customer service align perfectly with our customers' needs and expectations."

This expansion represents the fifth strategic acquisition for DCPS since 2011 supporting the company's goal of being the dominant one-stop provider of high-quality services to commercial building owners and managers across Colorado.

"We are very excited to join the DCPS family," said Travis Powers, Owner of Statewide Asphalt. "DCPS currently services over 800 parking lots annually for parking lot sweeping, striping and snow removal. We look forward to offering those same customers superior asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services."

James Cryer, General Manager of DCPS Asphalt, commented, "With Statewide's broad capabilities and our project management, quality control, and customer reporting infrastructure, this partnership is a win for all parties and validates our growth strategy. By bringing these additional services in-house, we will now be able to maintain full control of quality and customer experience."

The transaction closed on June 15, 2020. To learn more about Statewide Asphalt, LLC, visit www.statewideasphalt.com

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services provides commercial property services to 1,100+ clients. The company leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

DCPS's five independently operated divisions include; Janitorial, Parking Lot Services, Landscaping, Capital Projects, Foliage Design and Holiday Décor. Each division is operated by an industry-leading management team who work together across divisions to provide the best integrated solution to commercial property owners and managers.

Since 2011, DCPS has grown from 10 employees to over 500, with offices in Centennial, Commerce City, and Leadville. For more information, visit www.denvercps.com

