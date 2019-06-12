DCI Consulting Group Hires Jon Geier as a Principal Consultant

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. ("DCI") is pleased to announce that Jon Geier, a recently retired employment law partner at Paul Hastings LLP is joining DCI as a Principal Consultant. Jon brings over 30 years of experience advising employers on workforce issues.

Jon was among the first legal practitioners to assist employers in the development of robust, defensible statistical analysis to examine compensation for equal opportunity concerns. Jon also has substantial experience assisting employers with the creation of diversity and inclusion metrics and related D&I best practices. In his new role at DCI, he will not be working with clients as an attorney, nor will he provide legal advice. Instead, he will leverage his experience as a consulting expert.

David Cohen, President of DCI Consulting stated that, "Jon brings a unique perspective to the team. His vast experience working with employers pairs well with our quantitative approach. By leveraging Jon, one of the best in the industry, we further our goal of providing the highest quality consulting for our clients."

"I am thrilled to be joining DCI and to be able to continue to work with employers," Jon says. He plans to continue ensuring that "employees are not hindered by barriers to their entry or advancement in the workforce, and that employees doing similar work are compensated in a manner commensurate with their individual attributes".

About DCI Consulting Group, Inc.

DCI is a HR risk management consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. providing services in the areas of pay equity; affirmative action plan development and implementation; employee selection and test validation; OFCCP audit and litigation support; and regulatory affairs and government relations. See more at http://www.dciconsult.com.

