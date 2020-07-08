DC Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Revenue Solutions, Inc.

PEMBROKE, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Solutions, Inc. ("RSI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled public sector tax processing and compliance software solutions, announced today a significant strategic investment by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners Management, LP ("DC Capital"), a private equity investment firm focused on Government and Technology related investments.

RSI is a provider of mission critical integrated tax, labor, and compliance software and solutions to State and Local government tax authorities. RSI provides clients with information technology services and solutions to increase tax collections, improve customer service, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize compliance. The Company has developed a stable of proprietary tax processing, compliance, and revenue management software products, including Revenue Premier; in the process, RSI has become a leading end-to-end provider of tax information technology solutions and maintenance services.

RSI has provided solutions to more than 35 Tax, Revenue and Labor agencies at the Federal, State, and Local levels. With three offices and more than 300 employees, RSI's workforce is comprised of highly skilled tax and labor professionals, software engineers, and project managers.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder & Managing Partner of DC Capital and the new Chairman of RSI said, "RSI has all the attributes that we look for in a company - a proven and experienced management team, a highly skilled workforce with significant subject matter expertise, a portfolio of highly differentiated and innovative solutions, a brand that represents our goal of excellence, and a scalable platform for growth."

Chris Barlow, RSI's President & Chief Executive Officer said, "The founders and I are very pleased that RSI will become a platform company within DC Capital's portfolio of world-class businesses. Our founders' mission, from the start, was to bring best-in-class solutions in tax and compliance software to our customers. DC Capital's long history in the Government sector, experienced leadership team, proven strategic approach, and strong record of successfully growing businesses will enhance RSI's prospects. With the leadership of DC Capital, I am confident that we can continue to grow and diversify our solutions offerings, and continue to provide our customers with enhanced solutions, while expanding our customer base and providing our employees with personal and professional development opportunities."

Douglas T. Lake Jr., Partner of DC Capital, also stated, "DC Capital is proud to partner with RSI management and together we have developed a clear vision for RSI's next phase of growth; to build a premier Government Services and Solutions platform to address the evolving technology investment requirements of our Government customers. Our plan is to significantly increase investment not only in our current software, customer relationships, and our people, but to diversify our offerings and expand into other Government markets."

RSI will remain headquartered in Pembroke, MA. The management team will retain a meaningful equity position while continuing to lead the Company.

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Arent Fox LLP acted as legal advisor to RSI in connection with the transaction. Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal advisor to DC Capital.

About Revenue Solutions, Inc.

Revenue Solutions' mission is to streamline government operations and improve citizen services through the delivery of transformative technologies. RSI partners with clients on information technology initiatives to improve customer service, increase operational efficiency, and maximize compliance. With a dedicated team of full-time business and information systems consultants and a suite of software solutions, RSI is one of the largest organizations of its kind dedicated exclusively to tax, labor and child support agencies. RSI was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.rsidelivers.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government Contracting, Defense Technology, and Engineering & Consulting Services businesses. Learn more at www.dccp.com.

