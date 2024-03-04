Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie
04.03.2024

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on March 7, 2024

Montrouge, France, March 4, 2024

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on March 7, 2024

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for food allergies, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 7th, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review full year 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

Interested participants may access this call via the below teleconferencing numbers and reference the DBV TECHNOLOGIES call:

United States: 1-844-481-2866
International: 1-412-317-1859

A live webcast of the call will also be available under "Events" in the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Aurora Krause

aurora.krause-ext@dbv-technologies.com

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

