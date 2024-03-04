|
04.03.2024 22:30:00
DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on March 7, 2024
Montrouge, France, March 4, 2024
DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on March 7, 2024
DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for food allergies, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 7th, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review full year 2023 financial results and provide a business update.
Interested participants may access this call via the below teleconferencing numbers and reference the DBV TECHNOLOGIES call:
United States: 1-844-481-2866
International: 1-412-317-1859
A live webcast of the call will also be available under "Events" in the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).
Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact
Aurora Krause
aurora.krause-ext@dbv-technologies.com
Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: DBV TECHNOLOGIES veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?
Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRallypause am Markt: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI & DAX letztlich etwas schwächer -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel fester - Nikkei schliesst erstmals über 40'000 Punkten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Montag leichter. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Zum Start in die neue Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes schlussendlich fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}