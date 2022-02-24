SMI 11’637 -2.6%  SPI 14’724 -2.4%  Dow 33’224 0.3%  DAX 14’052 -4.0%  Euro 1.0360 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’829 -3.6%  Gold 1’904 -0.3%  Bitcoin 35’524 3.7%  Dollar 0.9255 0.8%  Öl 99.4 1.9% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.02.2022 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 3, 2022

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
2.46 EUR -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Montrouge, France, February 24, 2022

DBV Technologies to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 3, 2022

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report full year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

This call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50283860.
United States: (866) 939-3921                                                
Canada: (866) 215-5508
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9578                                        
France: 0805 102 604

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

 

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten