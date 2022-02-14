SMI 12’026 -1.7%  SPI 15’206 -1.7%  Dow 34’566 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -2.0%  Euro 1.0453 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’064 -2.2%  Gold 1’872 1.5%  Bitcoin 39’402 0.9%  Dollar 0.9246 -0.2%  Öl 95.7 0.7% 
14.02.2022 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
Montrouge, France, February 14, 2022

DBV Technologies to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18th at 8:40 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

