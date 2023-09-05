DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'959 -0.9%  SPI 14'460 -0.8%  Dow 34'642 -0.6%  DAX 15'772 -0.3%  Euro 0.9539 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'269 -0.3%  Gold 1'926 -0.9%  Bitcoin 22'894 0.2%  Dollar 0.8896 0.6%  Öl 90.1 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk23159222Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Nicht NVIDIA-Aktie: Bei diesen Werten sieht Goldman Sachs langfristig grosse Gewinne durch KI
Schweizer Wirtschaftshistoriker warnt: UBS nach CS-Übernahme "nicht sicher" - erneute Bankenkrise in einigen Jahren?
Darum rutscht der Euro ab - Auch zum Franken verliert der Euro
Cardano mit höchstem Transaktionsvolumen seit 2021: Krypto-Wale greifen bei ADA-Token wieder vermehrt zu
Anlage in Zeiten hoher Zinsen: Das muss man über Certificates of Deposit wissen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.09.2023 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
3.14 EUR 3.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Montrouge, France, September 5, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 11th -13th in New York, NY. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat session on Tuesday, September 12th at 4:00 pm EST, as well as one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://journey.ct.events/view/4f45c9c0-d6f0-4fe2-a5b2-ffc6be420349.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2563
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com 

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393 
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten