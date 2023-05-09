Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'546 -0.4%  SPI 15'240 -0.3%  Dow 33'562 -0.2%  DAX 15'955 0.0%  Euro 0.9769 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'323 -0.6%  Gold 2'034 0.6%  Bitcoin 24'619 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8907 0.1%  Öl 77.3 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Rivian macht weiter deutliche Verluste - Rivian-Aktie nachbörslich dennoch höher
GoPro überzeugt beim Umsatz und patzt mit höherem Verlust - GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
JPMorgan-Analyse: Interesse an künstlicher Intelligenz sorgt für mehr als die Hälfte der Gewinne des S&P 500 in diesem Jahr
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Virgin-Galactic-Aktie nachbörslich rot: Virgin Galactic weitet Verluste aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Relief Therapeutics10019113Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.05.2023 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
3.05 EUR 1.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Montrouge, France, May 9, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place May 15-16 in New York, NY. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will make a company presentation on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:00am ET, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website for 90 days after the event.
        
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT™. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies’ regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”), DBV Technologies’ filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contacts
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com  

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten