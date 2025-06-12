Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI Congress 2025

Châtillon, France, June 12, 2025

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI Congress 2025

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation in the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, June 13 – 16, 2025, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. DBV will present two posters and will also host a symposium and exhibit booth in the EAACI exhibit hall.

Data to be presented during the scientific sessions will describe the reduced rate of reactions from accidental peanut consumption (APC) with the VIASKIN® peanut patch versus placebo in Year 2 of the Company’s EPITOPE open-label extension (OLE) trial, as well as data from the Company’s Phase 2 study (APTITUDE), which was conducted in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science1, to evaluate the sensitivity, specificity and safety of a VIASKIN® patch (DBV1605), for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated cow’s milk allergy in infants (>28 days old and =24 months).

"We are delighted to present the latest science on our VIASKIN® patch platform at this year’s EAACI conference, which is among the most prestigious and widely attended gatherings of allergy experts and thought leaders from around the world,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. "Notably, our symposium will offer new insights into epicutaneous immunotherapy for peanut allergy, including a dynamic discussion describing the clinical relationship between the allergist and the patient. We are confident that our presentations at this year’s EAACI conference will further advance our collective understanding of epicutaneous immunotherapy as an exciting potential new therapeutic option for food allergy.”

DBV’s symposium, "Peanut Allergy: Recent Research Highlights”, will be co-chaired by Prof Gideon Lack, Professor of Pediatric Allergy, London Allergy Care and Knowledge and Prof Alexandra Santos, Professor of Pediatric Allergy, King’s College London and Honorary Consultant in Pediatric Allergy at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. The symposium will include lectures on the food-allergic patient/allergist clinical relationship by Ozlem Ceylan, Chair of EAACI Patient Organization Committee (for the patient’s perspective) and Prof Sophia Tsabouri, University Hospital of Ioannina, Greece, and Chair of the EAACI Pediatric Section (for the allergist’s perspective) , as well as a presentation from Prof Katharina Blümchen, University Hospital Frankfurt, Germany, who will describe new clinical data on epicutaneous immunotherapy for peanut allergy.

"We look forward to sharing new clinical data from year two of the EPITOPE open label extension highlighting real-world protective effects of the VIASKIN® Peanut patch in peanut-allergic toddlers,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, DBV Technologies. "These data build upon results that were shared at EAACI 2024 and demonstrate further reductions in APC-related reactions with increased time on treatment. These results from Year 2 of the EPITOPE open label extension suggest the potential of VIASKIN® Peanut patch, if approved, to mitigate reactions due to APCs, which we know are common, despite families practicing strict avoidance. We also look forward to sharing the results from the APTITUDE study, which, despite its early termination due to enrollment difficulties in this patient population and not as a result of any safety issues, are nonetheless an encouraging step forward in demonstrating the broad potential of the VIASKIN® patch in food allergy.”

Symposium

"Peanut Allergy: Recent Research Highlights” will be co-chaired by Prof Gideon Lack and Prof Alexandra Santos (UK)

  • Date and location: Saturday, 14 June, 12:00 – 13:00 BST, Boisdale room
  • Presentations:
    • "Introduction," by Prof Gideon Lack
    • "The Allergist – Food Allergic Patient Clinical Relationship” by Ozlem Ceylan and Prof Sophia Tsabouri
    • "Epicutaneous Immunotherapy: New Data and Insights” by Prof Katharina Blümchen
    • "Conclusion,” by Prof Alexandra Santos

Scientific Presentations

"Real-World Protective Effects of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Peanut-allergic Toddlers” will be presented by Dr. Jay A. Lieberman (USA)

  • Session title: Moderated Poster Walk, Allergen Immunotherapy 03
  • Session date and time: Saturday, 14 June, 2025, 12:00 – 13:00 BST
  • Session location: Poster zone

"Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Sensitivity, Specificity, and Safety of DBV1605 as a Diagnostic Tool for Non–IgE-Mediated Cow’s Milk Allergy in Children (APTITUDE)” will be presented by Prof Roberto Berni-Canani (Italy)

  • Session title: Practical Advances in Food Allergy and Management
  • Session date and time: Sunday, 15 June, 2025, 17:30 – 19:00 BST
  • Session location: Dochart 1

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of VIASKIN® Peanut patch and EPIT™, designs of DBV’s anticipated clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, plans and expectations regarding initiation of the confirmatory study, plans and expectations with respect to the submission of BLAs to FDA, anticipated support for the BLA submission, , and the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025, and as amended further by Amendment No. 2 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV TECHNOLOGIES undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

1DBV and Societé des Produits Nestlé S.A (formerly NESTEC S.A.) ("NESTEC”) agreed to terminate the Development Collaboration and License Agreement, pursuant to which this study was conducted, on October 30, 2023 .

Attachment


