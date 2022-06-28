Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’818 -0.8%  SPI 13’927 -0.9%  Dow 30’947 -1.6%  DAX 13’232 0.4%  Euro 1.0073 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’549 0.3%  Gold 1’820 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19’497 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9572 0.1%  Öl 118.2 2.3% 
1 Aktie gratis

DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2022 00:15:00

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI 2022 Congress

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
4.45 EUR -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Montrouge, France, June 28, 2022

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI 2022 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the hybrid in-person and virtual European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Scientific meeting, July 1 – 3, 2022, in Prague, Czech Republic. Two scientific presentations have been accepted, including one non-clinical poster and a late-breaking oral presentation. DBV will also host a symposium and a booth in the congress exhibit hall.

The data to be presented will discuss the direct out-of-pocket costs and indirect costs of peanut allergy in households with peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 11 years across Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Additionally, DBV will present an innovative approach to predicting peanut challenge outcomes using a novel Basophil Activation Test (BAT) and serum parameters as a potential biomarker of oral food challenge outcomes. These data can help to inform food allergy diagnosis, and potentially introduce a novel approach to predicting oral food challenge outcomes for patients participating in immunotherapy clinical trials.

"The data that we are showcasing at EAACI this year highlight the global burden that food allergy families and patients carry every day,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. "There is an urgent unmet medical need for food allergy treatment options and innovations in this space, such as predictive biomarkers in clinical trials, that may one day improve quality of life for this population. I am pleased that we will be engaging in robust discussions around these topics.”

Separately, DBV is hosting a symposium on "Food Allergies in Europe: Accumulating Evidence” that will discuss the burden of peanut allergy and the potential of the Viaskin™ technology. Symposium topics will explore the viability of using Viaskin to treat an array of allergic conditions, including milk, cashew and peanut. Viaskin Peanut (DBV712 250 µg) is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to potentially reduce the risk of allergic reactions in peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 11 years due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily, epicutaneous patch, Viaskin Peanut seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to activate the immune system. Viaskin Peanut is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), and is DBV’s proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. Viaskin has not yet been approved by the U.S. FDA or any other regulatory authority.

DBV Abstracts:

Symposium

"Food Allergies in Europe: Accumulating Evidence” will be chaired by Professor Gideon Lack and Professor Antonella Muraro

  • Date and Location: Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CEST, Room B2
  • Presentations:
    • "Food Allergies: A Collective Effort to Better Qualify the Burden,” Dr. Luciana Tanno
    • "Viaskin™: A Potent Technology to Address Food Allergies, Dr. Katharina Blümchen
    • "Viaskin™ and Peanut Allergy: An Ambitious Project, Professor Susanne Lau

Scientific Presentations

Both presentations will be accompanied by recorded author presentations and will be available on-demand at www.virtual.eaaci.org beginning on July 1, 2022.

Please note that only registered attendees will be able to access the virtual poster hall, which is available through the virtual EAACI platform.

Poster Presentation
"Economic Burden Caused by Peanut Allergy in Children Between 4 – 11 Years of Age in Europe” will be presented by Professor Antonella Muraro

  • Available on the virtual EAACI platform

Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Presentation
"A Novel Approach to Predicting Peanut Challenge Outcomes Using BAT and Serum Parameters with a Machine Learning Approach” will be presented by Dr. Mayte Suarez-Farinas

  • Date and Location: Session LB OAS 2, Sunday, July 3, 2022, 11:15 – 12:45 p.m. CEST, Room E1

Booth Presence

DBV will host a booth in the Exhibit Hall, which will be open July 1 – 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CEST. The booth number is #B2.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT™. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies’ regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”), DBV Technologies’ filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+ 1 (857) 529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+ 1 (646) 842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ConocoPhillips
28.06.22 Valneva hofft noch immer
28.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
28.06.22 Marktüberblick: Pharma & HealthCare gesucht
28.06.22 SMI setzt Erholung fort
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’383.85 16.77 USSMMU
Short 11’606.41 12.44 USSMNU
Short 11’963.95 8.80 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’817.52 28.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’453.83 19.49 WSSMQU
Long 10’166.80 12.88 OSSMLU
Long 9’686.82 8.23 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie steigt leicht: UBS offenbar an US-Investmenthäusern als Grossaktionäre interessiert
Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung
Zinssorgen flauen etwas ab: US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
Zum ersten Mal seit russischer Attacke auf die Ukraine: Die Schweiz importiert wieder Gold aus Russland
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nutzte Kursrutsch des Dogecoin anscheinend um nachzukaufen
CS-Aktie höher: Bundesstrafgericht verurteilt Credit Suisse zu Busse von 2 Millionen Franken
Trotz Krypto-Crash: SMART VALOR-Mitgründerin rechnet mit Bitcoin-Kurs über 100'000 US-Dollar
Krypto-Kritiker Bill Gates lehnt auch NFTs ab
Lindt-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CEO-Wechsel bei Lindt & Sprüngli findet im Oktober statt
Diese beiden Aktien sorgten für eine Meinungsverschiedenheit zwischen Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung

Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart letztlich noch deutlich in die Verlustzone. Der DAX konnte dagegen einen Teil seiner Gewinne bis zum Börsenschluss verteidigen. Die US-Börsenindizes schlossen schwächer. Anleger in Fernost schoben die Märkte mehrheitlich erneut an.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit