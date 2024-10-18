Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
18.10.2024 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming ACAAI 2024 Congress

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
0.72 EUR 1.84%
Châtillon, France, October 18, 2024

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming ACAAI 2024 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced upcoming participation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, October 24 – 28th, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

This year’s meeting will feature a "Product Theater” on What Defines an Optimal Peanut Allergy Treatment? During this panel discussion, Drs. Shahzad Mustafa, Edwin Kim, Julia Upton, and CEO of Food Allergy Research and Education (FAACT), Eleanor Garrow-Holding will engage in a discussion around hallmarks of an optimal treatment for peanut allergy, focusing on the goals of efficacy, safety, and practicality. The Product Theater is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, from 11:35 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT.

DBV is also sponsoring the 33rd Annual FIT Bowl, a game show-type competition that tests allergy, asthma, and immunology knowledge of participating teams from training programs around the country. The competition is set to be held on Saturday, October 26th, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. EDT. In addition, DBV is a 2024 ACAAI Benefactor Level Corporate Council Member. The Company will also host a booth in the ACAAI Exhibit Hall from Friday, October 25th – Monday, October 28th.

"We are very pleased to join our peers in food allergy at ACAAI again this year, particularly after recently completing enrollment for VITESSE in children 4 – 7 years old,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. "Our global collaboration enabled us to reach this critical milestone. DBV continues to advance our regulatory progress with the Viaskin® peanut patch in 1 – 3-year-olds and 4 – 7-year-olds. We look forward to opportunities at the ACAAI to further discuss the unmet medical need in peanut allergy and explore ways we can work together across the community to support developments in food allergy.”

DBV Presentation:

Product Theater (non-CME)
"What Defines an Optimal Peanut Allergy Treatment?” featuring participation from Dr. Shahzad Mustafa, Rochester Regional Health, Dr. Edwin Kim, UNC Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Dr. Julia Upton, MPH, The Hospital for Sick Children and Eleanor Garrow-Holding, CEO of Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT).

  • Presentation Date: Saturday, October 26th
  • Presentation Time: 11:35 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Session/location: HCC, Level 2, Exhibit Halls C & D, Product Theater #2

The Viaskin® Peanut patch is the Company’s lead product candidate designed to reduce the risk of allergic reactions due to accidental exposure to peanuts. An investigational, non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch, the Viaskin Peanut patch seeks to deliver microgram quantities of peanut antigen to re-educate the immune system. The safety and efficacy of the Viaskin Peanut patch have not yet been established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary Viaskin® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding DBV’s financial condition, forecast of its cash runway, the therapeutic potential of Viaskin® Peanut patch and EPIT™, designs of DBV’s anticipated clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV TECHNOLOGIES undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
+ 1 (857) 529-2363
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

