DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
05.06.2024 22:30:00

DBV Technologies to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
1.19 EUR -2.46%
Châtillon, France, June 5, 2024

DBV Technologies to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10th, at 8:00 am EDT, as well as in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here, and will also be available on the Events section of Company’s Investors website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events/

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies’ website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin™, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

