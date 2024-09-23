Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’965 0.3%  SPI 15’934 0.3%  Dow 42’125 0.2%  DAX 18’847 0.7%  Euro 0.9419 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’886 0.3%  Gold 2’629 0.3%  Bitcoin 53’715 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8476 -0.3%  Öl 74.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Die besten Dividendenrendite für Dividendenjäger: Diese Dow-Jones-Aktie könnten die höchste Rendite bieten
Schwache Nachfrage gefährden die Ziele von VW, BMW, Volvo & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
World Liberty Finance - Gefahr für Trumps Kampagne?
Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

DBV TECHNOLOGIES Aktie [Valor: 2857349 / ISIN: FR0010417345]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.09.2024 22:30:00

DBV Technologies Completes Screening for the VITESSE Phase 3 Clinical Trial

DBV TECHNOLOGIES
0.70 EUR -4.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Châtillon, France, September 23, 2024

DBV Technologies Completes Screening for the VITESSE Phase 3 Clinical Trial

  • In Q3 2024, DBV exceeded its recruitment goal and successfully closed the screening process for the VITESSE Phase 3 study evaluating the Viaskin® Peanut Patch in peanut allergic children ages 4 – 7 years old
  • Topline results of VITESSE data are expected by Q4 2025

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that patient screening is complete for the Phase 3 trial, VITESSE (Viaskin Peanut Immunotherapy Trial to Evaluate Safety, Simplicity and Efficacy), using the modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in children ages 4 – 7 years old with peanut allergy.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone,” said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer of DBV Technologies. "VITESSE is by far the largest immunotherapy clinical trial for this patient population. I cannot thank our study centers enough for their dedication and commitment to DBV’s Viaskin® peanut patch program. Of course, none of this is possible without our subjects and their supportive families. Being in a clinical trial takes a tremendous amount of time, and we are grateful that subjects are willing to make this sacrifice to further treatments in food allergy. I’m delighted that we closed screening in August, a month earlier than anticipated. I am particularly pleased with our success in reaching out to the diverse communities that suffer from peanut allergies in this trial. DBV continues to focus on advancing this important development program to support a Biologic License Application submission. We look forward to continued collaboration with our shared stakeholders as we move ahead.”

The fully enrolled VITESSE Phase 3 trial in peanut-allergic children ages 4 – 7 is a 12-month study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Viaskin Peanut Patch in more than 600 subjects (randomized 2:1), representing individuals across 86 sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and Australia. VITESSE is currently the largest treatment intervention study in peanut allergy.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding DBV’s financial condition, forecast of its cash runway, the therapeutic potential of Viaskin® Peanut patch and EPIT™, designs of DBV’s anticipated clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV TECHNOLOGIES undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DBV TECHNOLOGIES

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit Heiko Thieme | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV

In diesem spannenden Interview teilt Heiko Thieme einer der erfahrensten Investment-Experten, seine Sicht auf die aktuellen Herausforderungen und Chancen in der Finanzwelt. Von der Zukunft der Halbleiterbranche bis hin zu den entscheidenden Erfolgsfaktoren für Investoren

Themen im Video:

🔎 Strategien für erfolgreiche Investitionen
💡 Warum Diversifikation der Schlüssel ist
🏛️ Einblicke in Intel und die Halbleiterindustrie
🌍 Politische Einflüsse auf den Markt und globale Visionen

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲 | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zwischen Zinsentscheidungen, KI-Fantasien und glänzenden Metallen
14:00 TRACE for U.S. Treasury Securities
09:07 Zinseuphorie wieder verflogen
20.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.40% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.09.24 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz senkt den Ausblick
20.09.24 Auf und Ab an den Kapitalmärkten mit 𝗛𝗲𝗶𝗸𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲 | Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV
19.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Roche Holding AG, Novo Nordisk A/S
16.09.24 Sanierung bei Volkswagen – gelingt nun der Turnaround der Aktie?
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’450.57 19.96 S2S3XU
Short 12’749.89 13.45 Y4SSMU
Short 13’205.46 8.80 SSWMFU
SMI-Kurs: 11’965.35 23.09.2024 17:30:14
Long 11’462.77 19.01 UI3SRU
Long 11’214.38 13.61 SSZMIU
Long 10’724.35 8.71 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TMTG-Aktie nach Absturz erneut leichter: Trump Media unter Verdacht des Vertragsbruchs - Verkaufsdruck wächst
Roche-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Forschungserfolg mit Grippe-Mittel Xofluza
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
XRP: Kommt jetzt das neue Allzeithoch?
Commerzbank-Finanzchefin: Bund soll Anteil vorerst behalten
Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schlussendlich klar in Grün -- DAX erreicht neuen Rekord und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Frankenaufwertung und Zinspolitik: Diese Massnahmen der SNB erwartet ein Experte bis 2025
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}