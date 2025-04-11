Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DBV Technologies announces filing of 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Universal Registration Document

Châtillon, France, April 11, 2025

DBV Technologies announces filing of 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Universal Registration Document

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need (the "Company”), today announced:

  • The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on April 11, 2025, and present no changes from the unaudited financial statements examined by the Board of Directors on March 23 and published in the Company's press release dated March 24, 2025;

  • The filing, for the year ended December 31, 2024, of its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and its Universal Registration Document ("URD”) with the French market authority, "Autorité des Marchés Financiers” ("AMF”).

In compliance with French law, the 2024 URD includes the following information:

  • The Annual Financial Report;
  • The Management Report ("rapport de gestion”);
  • The Corporate Governance Report;
  • The description of the Share Buyback Program.

These documents can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the URD is available on the AMF’s website at www.amf-france.org and the Form 10-K is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of both documents are available, free of charge, at the Company’s headquarters and registered office located at 107, avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France.

About DBV Technologies 

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment


