DBP Agents Earn Award Nominations for Trust, Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Austin Business Journal recognizes the top residential real estate agents in the Central Texas region at their Residential Real Estate Awards Ceremony. To determine the nominees and winners, ABJ ranks local real estate agents by their gross closed residential sales. With over 13,000 members of the Austin real estate board, competition is high and being nominated for the prestigious award is accomplished by a small minority of Austin real estate agents. This year, David Brodsky Properties is honored to have half of its agents nominated for the coveted ABJ Residential Real Estate Award.

Abbie Phillips began her Austin real estate career in 2015 and joined David Brodsky Properties in 2018. Since then, her referral based real estate business has grown tremendously as a result of unparalleled customer service and market expertise. Known for her problem solving, exceptional work ethic and negotiation skills, Abbie has achieved professional success by empowering her clients to make the best real estate decisions to accomplish their goals.

Brittney Heffernan began her career as an Austin real estate agent in 2017. Her previous four years of experience working in new home construction lend to her in-depth knowledge of how to guide clients through buying or selling a home. Brittney also holds herself to exceedingly high professional standards. Her performance expectations and genuine purpose for helping others has resulted in her quickly becoming a top-performing Austin real estate agent.

Courtney Unangst helped create the David Brodsky Properties brokerage, being the first agent David partnered with and mentored. Her accomplishments include closing top sales at the brokerage and building a successful real estate team. June Clark joined Courtney's team in 2017 and leveraged her professional competence and community knowledge to quickly build a successful real estate career. In 2018, Michelle Browning joined Courtney's team and, through her aptitude and sharp real estate skills, has become an integral part of the team's success.

"It's critical for real estate consumers to work with competent professionals, especially in the current market," said David Brodsky, broker/owner of David Brodsky Properties. "Providing the best consultative real estate service is the purpose of our brokerage. I'm honored to have a majority of the agents at our boutique recognized for their professional excellence and accomplishments."

