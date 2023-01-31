DB HiTek Expands High Value-Added Specialized Sensor

Targeting volume production of Global Shutter & SPAD within the year, Korean specialty foundry DB HiTek accelerates its entry into new high growth area i.e. industrial machine vision, autonomous car, AR

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek starts to expand high value-added specialized image sensor business with the foundry process technology specialized for global shutter and SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) which is in attention in various industries including automobile, robot and others.

Based on the secured process technology, it plans to improve the profitability by expanding into new high growth areas such as industrial machine vision, autonomous car, and AR (Augmented Reality).

Global shutter is a sensor which captures images of fast-moving subjects without distortion, and it is actively applied to machine vision (a technology that enables a computing device to inspect, evaluate and identify still or moving images) that recently focuses attention as an 'eye of smart factory', plus, its applied scope is spreading rapidly to robots, drones and automobiles.

The specialty of DB HiTek's global shutter is that it has the advanced technology of 99.997% (less than 1/10,000 for noise occurrence) of GSE (Global Shutter Efficiency) by preventing optical signal distortion by applying the light shield and light guide technologies. It can realize the pixel size of 2.8 micrometers in minimum.

Furthermore, SPAD is a supersensitive 3D image sensor which detects weak light signals at the photon (particles of light) level, and is a core part installed in the LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) of autonomous cars based on its advantage of high precision and long distance measurement availability. Recently, it is applied rapidly by supporting AR functions on premium smartphones, and its role would be widely expanded to the new generation of application areas including robots and drones in the future.

LiDAR, also known as ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, is a high precision part which shoots the laser (light) to grasp a distance between objects and forms by measuring the returning time of the laser after hitting the object.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the market researcher, Markets and Markets, LiDAR market is forecasted to continue its high growth of 22% in annual average with USD3.4 billion in 2026 from USD1.3 billion in 2021.

DB HiTek's SPAD process had secured the function to detect photon in probabilities of 3.2% from FSI (Front Side Illumination) and 7% from BSI (Back Side Illumination) based on the wavelength of 940nm. In addition, it plans to have the best competitiveness in the industry by raising the photon detection probability to 15% with the process of BDTI (Backside Deep Trench Isolation, minimizes light loss and realizes improvements in optical performance through the formation of insulation part between pixels) in the future.

"We are focusing on the product development with the global leading companies of the industry based on the global shutter and SPAD process, and targeting to have volume production within the year. Our plan is to strengthen support for customers to enter the market at the right time by providing optimum sophisticated process and Process Design Kit (PDK)," said Cheonman Shim, DB HiTek VP of marketing.

