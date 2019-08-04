Dayton, OH Native, Two-Time Olympic Champion, Edwin C. Moses, OLY Speaks out on the Dayton, OH Shooting Tragedy

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of the most deadly US shooting-related tragedies in a 24-hour period, Edwin C. Moses speaks out on the violence that has devastated his hometown, Dayton, OH.

"As a homebred Daytonian, my heart goes out to the families impacted and our entire community. The effects of these cowardly, despicable and grossly sinful mass shootings has no rational justification and is purely horrific by any measure," said Moses.

Moses was born in Dayton in 1955 and was raised in the area. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1973 before leaving to attend Morehouse College where he earned an academic scholarship in Physics and Engineering. Moses has remained close to this "Community of Neighbors" as some refer to Dayton. In 1984 Moses was honored with a street in his name, "Edwin C. Moses Blvd." In 2008, Moses presented the, "Dayton Literacy Peace Prize's Lifetime Achievement Award" to Martin Luther King Jr.' biographer, Taylor Branch.

Moses explains, "We were just beginning to repair and heal from the effect of the multiple tornadoes that struck the area just a few months ago (May 27-28), an act of God that caused indiscriminate destruction only to experience this act of domestic terrorism."

He went on to say, "Daytonian's are a strong and resilient people, and we will continue the struggle to rebound from divisive politics, long-term economic decline, loss of good jobs, drug violence, gun violence, and the opioid crisis. Dayton is on the move economically, and we cannot afford to let the effects of these crises keep the gem in the Gem City from shining as brightly as I remember during my formative years as a youth growing up in the city."

Moses has dedicated his life to initiatives that promote peace, fair play, and social causes. He is the Chairman of USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and the Education Committee Chairman for (WADA) World Anti-Doping Agency. Nelson Mandela chose Moses as the first chairman of the Laureus World Sports for Good Foundation and its Academy, which seeks "to promote and increase participation in sport at every level, and also to promote the use of sport as a tool for social change around the world."

"The destructive potential of these military assault weapons as we have seen this weekend have no practical use in our cities except for the taking of our fellow citizen's lives. After seeing what transpired in El Paso, who the hell would have thought that the Oregon District would be the next stop on the transcontinental express to murder and mayhem. We as citizens have the right to good-sense legislation concerning gun violence immediately." Edwin shared.

Moses continues to stand in support of his community and expects to lend his voice and platform to those calling for control from Dayton to the halls of congress.

About Edwin C. Moses, OLY

Moses distinguished himself at the 1976 Olympic Games when he was a surprise winner of an Olympic Gold Medal in the 400 Meter Hurdles as a new participant in the event. Edwin went on to win another Gold Medal at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984 as well as being chosen to take the Athlete's Oath at the Games. Moses went undefeated for 122 races for 9-years, 9-months, and 9 days. This winning streak is in the Guinness Book World Records. He is a Congressional Gold Medal and Sullivan Award Winner. Moses is also an innovative reformer in the areas of Olympic eligibility and drug testing. In 1999, Moses ranked #47 on ESPN's SportCentury, 50 Greatest Athletes. He was honored with Doctor of Science, honoris causa, from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Edwin is the proud father to son, Julian (23), with whom he shares his affinity for the sciences and all things sport.

