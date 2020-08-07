Daxko Announces Community Connect, Member Experience App in Partnership with EGYM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the health and fitness industry's leading software and integrated payments provider, launches premiere member experience app Community Connect in partnership with fitness technology company, EGYM.

In a time of uncertainty amidst COVID-19, the health and wellness industry has been quick to pivot to accommodate rapidly changing member needs. Health and fitness centers across the country have navigated state closings, re-openings, and additional restrictions with no end in sight.

"No matter how the health and fitness industry changes in the coming months and years, Daxko has and always will be committed to being your partner in not only meeting but exceeding member needs," says CEO Ron Lamb. "Community Connect will help you deliver an experience for members who are craving community that extends beyond the doors of your facilities."

"EGYM is thrilled to provide Daxko with an efficient and versatile mobile platform that enables fitness providers to quickly go to market with their own member app and connect with their communities. Whether members choose to train onsite, at home, or outdoors – a digital touchpoint is essential to member engagement, retention, and success," says Garrett Borunda, Vice President of Partnerships and Platforms at EGYM.

During this time of physical separation, a sense of connection is more important to health and wellness communities than ever. Community Connect extends the personalized attention members have come to know and love from their centers to a robust member experience app. The convenience and versatility of a mobile solution is essential to member retention and will remain an important element of overall member engagement.

Community Connect features a range of tools that keep members of nonprofit health centers informed, engaged, and connected. Members will have the opportunity to find and book classes, track workouts, set fitness goals, receive updates via push notifications, and connect with their facility's social media channels all through one easy-to-use mobile app.

This partnership is yet another addition to Daxko's comprehensive portfolio of solutions that drive meaningful experiences for nonprofit health and wellness members.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 68 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About EGYM

EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.

