08.12.2025 12:10:01

DAX Up Marginally; Kloeckner Soares 25% On Takeover News

(RTTNews) - Germany's benchmark DAX moved higher Monday morning, as stronger than expected industrial data aided sentiment. However, the upside was just marginal as investors remained a bit cautious ahead of monetary policy announcements from central bank, including the Federal Reserve, this week.

The Swiss National Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada are also scheduled to announce their rate decisions this week.

The DAX was up 43.33 points or 0.18% at 24,082.04 slightly before noon.

Bayer climbed 3.2% and Rheinmetall surged 2.5%. Siemens Energy, Fresenius, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Bank gained 1 to 1.3%.

Meanwhile, GEA Group drifted lower by 3.4%, Brenntag, Beiersdorf and Daimler Truck Holding lost 1.3 to 1.6%.

Vonovia, SAP, BASF, Symrise, SAP, BASF, Qiagen and Merck dropped by 0.7 to 1.1%.

Shares of Germany metals company Kloeckner and Co shares soared 25%. The company has confirmed it is in discussions regarding a potential voluntary takeover offer from U.S. metals processor Worthington Steel.

Car parts supplier Stabilus slid more than 6% after its profit fell in fiscal 2025, impacted by unfavorable market conditions, the global tariff conflict, and the higher pricing pressure in the automotive business.

Dtat from Destatis showed Germany's industrial output logged a monthly growth of 1.8% in October. Economists were expecting the increase to ease sharply to 0.2% from a revised 1.1% rise posted in September.

In three months to October, industrial production was 1.5% lower than in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.8%, in contrast to the 1.4% decrease in September.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production grew 1.5% from September and was down 0.1% from the previous year.

