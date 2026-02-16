Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’652 0.4%  SPI 18’820 0.3%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’934 0.1%  Euro 0.9136 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’005 0.3%  Gold 5’001 -0.8%  Bitcoin 52’954 0.3%  Dollar 0.7701 0.3%  Öl 67.9 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Chevron-Aktie: Bohr-Offensive vor Griechenland gestartet
So steht es am Montag um Franken, Euro und US-Dollar
Allianz-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Deutsche Bank AG für Aktie
Was steckt hinter dem TACO-Trade? So reagieren Investoren auf Trumps Drohungen
Deutsche Börse-Aktie tiefer: Euronext-Chef bringt Zusammenarbeit ins Spiel
Suche...
16.02.2026 12:05:46

DAX Up Marginally At Noon; Bank Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The German stock market's key index DAX gained marginal ground in positive territory Monday morning, supported by gains in the banking sector. The mood in the market remained cautious with investors looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting.

Trading volumes were thin amid a lack of fresh data, and due to a holiday in the United States for Presidents' Day.

The DAX was up 27.81 points or 0.12% at 24,931.20 a few minutes before noon.

Heidelberg Materials climbed 2.3%. Bank stocks Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, both gained about 2%. Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Scout24 and Zalando advanced 1.3%-1.5%.

Fresenius, Siemens Energy, Rheinmetall, Vonovia and Deutsche Post posted modest gains.

Siemens shed 2.7%. Merck, Symrise and Brenntag lost 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively, while BASF, Infineon Technologies, Qiagen, Deutsche Boerse, SAP and MTU Aero Engines drifted down 0.6%-1%.

Volkswagen, which gained some ground in positive territory on reports it plans to cut costs by 20% across all brands by the end of 2028, gave up gains subsequently and was down marginally a little before noon.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in December, falling by 1.4%, in contrast to the 0.3% increase in November.

The year-on-year increase in industrial production eased to 1.2% in December, from 2.2% in November. A similar pace of slower growth was last reported in August 2025.

In the EU27, industrial production dropped at a faster pace of 0.8% on a monthly basis after falling 0.1% in November. Compared to last year, production was up 1.4%, but weaker than the November's 2% gain.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:46 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
09:42 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
07:48 The Swatch Group: Ticken die Uhren in Biel wieder richtig?
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Fester vor dem langen Wochenende
05:30 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’174.09 19.86 S45BIU
Short 14’479.87 13.74 B0PS9U
Short 15’021.26 8.83 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’652.22 16.02.2026 11:56:11
Long 13’057.27 19.16 SQ6B2U
Long 12’774.77 13.88 SCQB1U
Long 12’215.81 8.86 SN3BLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla erzielt Durchbruch in der Batteriezellenproduktion - Impulse für die Aktie?
Analysten warnen: Gold und Silber entwickeln sich zunehmend zu Spekulationsobjekten
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI auf Rekordjagd -- DAX testet 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:07 dpa-AFX Überblick: Die Top-Themen am Aktienmarkt
12:07 HINWEIS/Aktien New York: Kein Handel an US-Börsen wegen Feiertag
12:04 IG Metall will um ACC-Batteriezellenwerk kämpfen
12:01 Chevron startet Gas-Erkundung vor Kreta und Peloponnes
11:59 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hapag-LLoyd schwächeln - Übernahmegespräche mit ZIM
11:59 OLYMPIA/TV-Zahlen: Junge Zuschauer sorgen für Olympia-Boom
11:45 Kreml weist Vergiftungsvorwurf nach Tod Nawalnys zurück
11:39 Aktien Europa: Moderate Gewinne am US-Feiertag
11:36 Japans Wirtschaft wächst deutlich schwächer als erwartet
11:34 Eurozone/Saisoneffekte: Industrieproduktion sinkt zum Jahresende