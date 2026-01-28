Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’063 -1.2%  SPI 18’095 -1.1%  Dow 49’003 -0.8%  DAX 24’844 -0.2%  Euro 0.9193 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’992 -0.1%  Gold 5’274 1.8%  Bitcoin 68’562 0.8%  Dollar 0.7671 0.7%  Öl 67.2 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Lonza1384101Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Ausblick: Meta Platforms legt Quartalsergebnis vor
BKW-Aktien nach doppelter ZKB-Rückstufung weiter unter Druck
Ausblick: Tesla verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Delta investiert in Airbus: 31 Grossraumjets fest bestellt - Aktie im Minus
SIG-Aktien ziehen nach Kurszielerhöhung deutlich an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.01.2026 11:50:20

DAX Turns Weak After Positive Start; Infineon Rises Over 6%

(RTTNews) - After moving higher early on in the session thanks to gains in technology stocks, the German market retreated Wednesday morning with investors turning cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

Investors assessed the EU-India trade deal, and weighed European Central Bank official Martin Kocher's comments that the central bank might start cutting rates if Euro surges higher.

The benchmark DAX was down 54.80 points or 0.22% at 24,853.43 a little while ago.

Infineon Technologies climbed 6.3%. Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Energy, Brenntag and Vonovia gained 1.3 to 1.8%. Continental, SAP, Symrise, Scout24 and Allianz posted modest gains.

Shares of chemicals maker Wacker Chemie rallied 3% after the company launched a €300 mln cost-cutting plan.

Fresenius, Bayer, Heidelberg Materials and GEA Group lost 2.1 to 2.8%. MTU Aero Engines, Qiagen, Commerzbank, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Merck and Beiersdorf lost 1 to 1.8%.

On the economic front, survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed German consumer confidence is set to improve in February, driven by strong rebounds in income expectations and willingness to buy.

The forward-looking consumer climate indicator rose more-than-expected to -24.1 from -26.9 in January. The score was expected to climb to -25.5 in February.

Economic and income expectations as well as the willingness to buy improved, while the willingness to save was mostly stable in January.

The willingness to save remained at a very high level in January and had no significant influence on the monthly confidence indicator, the survey showed. The corresponding index dropped to 17.9 from 18.7.

Although the consumer confidence index recovered notably from the strong losses, the indicator remained low, GfK said.

Consumers assess that the German economy is returning to a moderate growth path after three years of recession or stagnation. Economic experts currently expect the largest euro area economy to grow by around one percent in 2026.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:19 Marktüberblick: Dollar unter Druck
09:08 Swisscom gefragt
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der 25‘000er-Marke abgedreht
27.01.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
26.01.26 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’656.67 19.73 S8QBLU
Short 13’945.83 13.77 SXXBOU
Short 14’450.88 8.99 S8TBUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’063.37 28.01.2026 11:34:05
Long 12’563.89 19.29 S3HB2U
Long 12’282.58 13.70 SK3BMU
Long 11’778.96 8.99 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagmittag gefragt
Qubits 2026: D-Wave & Co. stellen Entwicklungen im Quantencomputing vor - Quanten-Aktien gefragt
Roche-Aktie letztlich leichter: Forschungserfolg mit neuartigem Fettsenker
Ausblick: SAP legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Abend stärker
ChatGPT Prognose: Ethereum, XRP und Bitcoin Hyper
Portfolio-Check: Welche Aktien Jim Cramer jetzt für zu gefährlich hält
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Citigroup mahnt zur Geduld beim Bewertungsniveau
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle am Abend mit Kursabschlägen

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:47 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer trotz Korrektur weiter bester Dax-Wert 2026
11:46 Beschluss: Kein Millionen-Bußgeld für Telegram
11:17 ROUNDUP 2: Sachsen-Anhalts neuer Ministerpräsident heißt Sven Schulze
11:16 Razzia gegen organisierte Schwarzarbeit am Bau
11:05 ROUNDUP 2/Trump: Weitere Flotte des US-Militärs unterwegs Richtung Iran
11:21 SK hynix profitiert von KI-Boom - Aktie mit Kurssprung
11:00 OTS: Riddle Technologies AG / Riddle übernimmt Convert: Contentbird Convert ...
10:57 ROUNDUP 2: Bericht zu Minneapolis bringt US-Regierung in Bedrängnis
10:56 Bafin warnt: Risiko für Marktverwerfungen steigt
10:54 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2/Tech-Rally: ASML und Texas Instruments überzeugen