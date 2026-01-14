Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.01.2026 10:22:09

DAX Slips After Hitting New Record High; Bayer, RWE Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - German stocks climbed higher Wednesday morning with investors reacting to some encouraging corporate updates, and robust trade data from China that showed the resilience of the manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy. However, the market failed to hold early gains and dropped into negative territory subsequently.

China's export growth in December exceeded market expectations, resulting in the country's trade surplus rising to a record $1.19 trillion in 2025, even as imports rebounded at their fastest pace in three months.

The benchmark DAX, which rose to a new record high of 25,474.72 in early trading, dropped to 15,388.74 subsequently and was at 25,405.02 a little while ago, down 6.42 points or 0.03% from previous close.

RWE gained 3.2%. The company has been named among the developers awarded guaranteed electricity price contracts in the UK's latest offshore wind auction.

Bayer moved up by a little over 3% after outlining plans to return its pharmaceuticals business to mid-single-digit percentage growth by 2027. The company expects to achieve an operating margin of around 30% by 2030.

E.ON, Brenntag, BMW, Deutsche Boerse, Heidelberg Materials, Daimler Truck Holding and BASF moved up 1 to 1.8%. Commerzbank and Continental advanced by nearly 1%.

Fresenius Medical Care tumbled by 6%. Zalando slid 1.7% on profit taking after recent strong upmove. Allianz, Rheinmetall, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom and Hannover Rueck posted moderate losses.

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

