Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’432 -0.3%  SPI 18’536 -0.3%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’622 0.5%  Euro 0.9173 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’966 0.7%  Gold 4’891 2.4%  Bitcoin 51’700 5.7%  Dollar 0.7780 0.0%  Öl 67.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Alphabet A29798540
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie mit Abwärtsdruck: Analysten schwanken zwischen Hoffnung und Zweifeln
DroneShield-Aktie verliert erneut: Notierung neuer Stammaktien beantragt - Verstärkt sich nun der Abwärtsdruck?
Airbus SE-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Jefferies & Company Inc. für Aktie
Reddit-Aktie deutlich höher: Gewinnsprung und deutliches Umsatzwachstum
Strategy-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Trotz Umsatzplus tief in den roten Zahlen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.02.2026 12:44:57

DAX Rises After Flat Start; Rheinmetall, Bayer Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - After a flat start, Germany stock market's key index DAX moved up smartly on Friday, with stocks from several sectors gaining in strength on sustained buying interest. Concerns about AI-related risks and somewhat mixed earnings updates rendered the mood cautious at the start.

The DAX was up 178.05 points or 0.73% at 24,626.63 a little while ago.

Rheinmetall climbed up more than 4%. Bayer gained about 2.1%, while Siemens Energy moved up nearly 2%.

Siemens gained 1.8%, while E.ON and RWE advanced by nearly 1.5%. MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Materials and Fresnius Medical Care gained 1%-1.2%.

Siemens Healthineers slipped 3.7%, while Zalando and Volkswagen lost 2.1% and 2%, respectively. BMW, BASF, Merck, Porsche Automobil Holding, Beiersdorf, Mercedes-Benz and Brenntag were also notably lower a little while ago.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's industrial production decreased 1.9% month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.2% rise in November. Output was forecast to drop 0.2%..

On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 0.6%, in contrast to the 0.5% increase in November.

A separate data from Destatis showed Germany's exports bounced back and imports growth doubled in December.

Exports logged a monthly growth of 4% in December after falling 2.5% in November, the data showed. Shipments were expected to rise 1%. At the same time, the increase in imports doubled to 1.4% from 0.7% in November. Economists had forecast imports to climb 0.2%.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 17.1 billion from EUR 13.6 billion in November.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:32 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.02.2026
09:06 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke als Widerstand
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’964.74 19.24 BI7SCU
Short 14’241.74 13.74 SJ0BQU
Short 14’766.87 8.92 SLSBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’432.11 06.02.2026 12:44:25
Long 12’845.43 19.80 SSQBNU
Long 12’543.49 13.67 SATBDU
Long 12’007.79 8.92 SFDB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag mit Verlusten
Kryptomarkt stürzt ab: Bitcoin rauscht in Richtung der 60'000er-Marke - auch Ethereum & Ripple sacken ab
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nachahmer verursachen Umsatzerosion - gemischter Ausblick

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:51 Betrieb am Flughafen BER soll wieder anlaufen
12:36 Merz sieht Gespräche der Europäer mit Putin skeptisch
12:31 Kreml bezeichnet Gespräche in Abu Dhabi als 'konstruktiv'
12:32 Milliarden-Bußgeld droht: EU-Kommission erhöht Druck auf TikTok wegen Suchtgefahr
12:28 Debatte über Teilzeit: Gewerkschaften warnen vor Sozialabbau
12:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Bechtle auf 'Buy' - Ziel 50,50 Euro
12:18 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bechtle rutschen ans MDax-Ende - vorsichtiger Ausblick belastet
12:16 ROUNDUP 2: Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Aktie sackt ab
12:15 Merz setzt auf engere Wirtschaftsbeziehungen mit Golfstaaten
12:07 EU-Kommission: Tiktok birgt Suchtgefahr - Strafe droht