15.12.2025 12:52:31

DAX Rebounds After Friday's Decline

(RTTNews) - Sentiment reversed on Monday for the DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The benchmark recorded modest gains, rebounding from the decline recorded on Friday and aligning with the market trend in most of Europe.

Data released earlier in the day showed industrial production in the region rising 0.8 percent month-on-month in October versus an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month. The largest increase since May 2025 was in line with market expectations.

The index is currently trading 0.44 percent higher at 24,317.06, versus the previous close of 24,211.37. The day's trading ranged between a high of 24,338.06 and a low of 24,237.56.

In the 40-scrip index, only 14 scrips are trading in the overnight red zone. Fresenius topped with gains of more than 3 percent. Siemens Energy and SAP, both surged close to 2 percent.

Rheinmetall topped losses with a decline of more than 2.5 percent. Daimler Truck Holding as well as Vonovia, both followed with losses of more than a percent.

The U.S. dollar weakened on Monday, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index 0.08 percent lower to 98.32. The euro strengthened ahead of the European Central Bank's widely expected monetary policy pause. The EUR/USD pair has edged up 0.05 percent to 1.1746 after ranging between 1.1747 and 1.1727. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.06 percent to 0.8775. The EUR/JPY pair has decreased 0.46 percent to 182.11.

Ten-year German bond yields eased 0.68 percent overnight to 2.8415 percent while markets braced for the European Central Bank's interest rate review scheduled for Thursday. The yield which was at 2.8610 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.8595 percent and 2.8388 percent in the day's trading.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

