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SMI 13’882 1.3%  SPI 19’685 1.2%  Dow 51’268 0.2%  DAX 25’443 0.8%  Euro 0.9347 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’290 0.8%  Gold 4’155 0.4%  Bitcoin 71’355 0.1%  Dollar 0.8316 0.0%  Öl 98.6 -1.7% 
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Entgegen klassischer Marktlogik: Goldpreis klettert trotz Fed-Zinsen über 4.000 Dollar
Rheinmetall-Aktie in Rot: Konzern startet Serienproduktion von Weltraumsatelliten
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie rot: Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag
Partners Group-Aktie stärker: Britischer Fonds steht vor der Liquidation
Nordex-Aktie in Rot: Neue Aufträge für Europa-Geschäft
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ETF Sparplan
06.10.2026 11:36:03

DAX Moves Higher As Lower Oil Prices, Bond Yields Offset Weak Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Despite weak factory orders and construction sector data, the German market gained significant ground in positive territory Tuesday morning thanks to a sharp drop in crude oil prices and lower Euro zone bond yields.

Brent crude futures fell to $98.66 a barrel, losing about 1.7% from previous close. The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond dropped to 3.441% before edging up to $3.467%, still down by about 0.04% from previous close.

The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 25,522.09, was up 213.47 points or 0.85% at 25,467.68 about half an hour before noon.

Merck climbed nearly 4%. Qiagen moved up 3.6%, while SAP and Bayer gained 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Adidas, Commerzbank, Henkel, Siemens Healthineers and Continental advanced 1.5%-1.8%. Gea Group, Symrise, Vonovia, Siemens, Hochtief, BASF, Fresenius and Deutsche Bank gained 0.9%-1.4%.

Rheinmetall tumbled more than 3%. Daimler Truck Holding dropped nearly 1%, while Siemens Energy declined marginally.

Data released by Destatis showed Germany's factory orders declined sharply in August largely due to the fall in transport equipment manufacturing.

Factory orders plunged 10.6% from the previous month, in contrast to the 3.2% rise in July. Orders were expected to fall 0.9%.

Excluding large-scale orders, new orders were 0.1% lower than in the previous month. Foreign orders were down 5.4% in August and domestic orders declined 17.3%.

Survey data from S&P Global showed Germany's construction sector contracted notably in September, led by a steep reduction in work on housing projects. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 43.5 in September from an eight-month high of 48.7 in the previous month.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen

Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:20 Micron Technology: Strukturelle Veränderungen im Memory-Markt durch AI
10:24 SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
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09:12 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall gesucht
08:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie getestet
05.10.26 Logo WHS Nasdaq auf Rekordhoch – kippt die Fed jetzt die nächste Zinserhöhung?
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
01.10.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’330.62 19.86 SFBR9U
Short 14’628.72 13.98 S1B74U
Short 15’155.59 8.96 SDBWJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’882.11 06.10.2026 11:25:39
Long 13’219.13 19.86 SPBS5U
Long 12’919.95 13.91 SJYBLU
Long 12’358.20 8.90 STABXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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