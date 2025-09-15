Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’182 -0.1%  SPI 16’946 0.0%  Dow 45’834 -0.6%  DAX 23’779 0.3%  Euro 0.9348 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’431 0.7%  Gold 3’644 0.0%  Bitcoin 91’257 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7947 -0.3%  Öl 67.2 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
Rheinmetall-Aktie auf grünem Terrain: Übernahme-Deal mit NVL
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
China-Risiko für NVIDIA: Mögliche Kartellrechtsverletzung belastet Aktie
Sorge wegen NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. - Deutsche Bank-Experten warnen vor Blasenrisiko am US-Aktienmarkt
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
15.09.2025 12:23:44

DAX Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The German stock market is up in positive territory on Monday with investors making some selective purchases ahead of key central bank policy meetings later this week. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rate, while the BoE and BoJ are likely to leave their interest rates unchanged.

The benchmark DAX was up 93.63 points or 0.4% at 23,782.24 a little while ago.

Hannover Rueck is rising 3.6%. Munich RE is up nearly 2% and E.ON is gaining about 1.5%.

Rheinmetall, Porsche, Allianz, RWE and SAP are up 0.5 to 1%, while Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Telekom are up with modest gains.

Bayer is down 2.7% and Heidelberg Materials is down 2.4%. Commerzbank, Fresenius, Symrise, Merck, Porsche Automobil Holding, Continental and Zalando are down 1 to 1.5%.

In economic news, Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in August on higher food and non-ferrous ores, data from Destatis showed. The wholesale price index posted a 0.7% annual growth after rising 0.5% in July.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices were down unexpectedly by 0.6%, which was faster than the 0.1% drop seen in July and marked the second consecutive fall. Prices were forecast to rise 0.2%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

In einem exklusiven Gespräch gibt Karsten-Dirk Steffens, CEO Schweiz von Aberdeen Investments, Einblicke in seine persönliche Motivation, die Entwicklung des Unternehmens in der Schweiz sowie die wichtigsten Trends für institutionelle und private Anleger.

Themen des Interviews:

– 15 Jahre Aberdeen Investments in der Schweiz – Rückblick und Zukunft
– Unterschiede zwischen institutionellen Kunden und internationalen Investoren
– Aktuelle Schwerpunkte bei Pensionskassen und Versicherungen (u. a. Aktienallokation)
– Nachhaltigkeit & ESG – Renaissance für Privatanleger vs. klare Standards bei Pensionskassen
– Alternative Anlagen: Private Markets, Infrastruktur, Private Debt
– Demokratisierung von Private Markets
– Chancen durch Digitalisierung, Blockchain und Tokenisierung

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Logo WHS Wochenausblick Börse mit Blick auf DAX, Dow, Bitcoin, Gold und Aktien heute um 10:30 Uhr
09:21 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück gesucht
09:13 Gesundheitssektor belastet
06:34 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – 24‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
12.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.09.25 Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall
11.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11.09.25 Halbe Kraft voraus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’680.37 19.68 ISSMNU
Short 12’988.54 13.12 UBSKMU
Short 13’478.49 8.56 NTUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’181.91 15.09.2025 12:21:46
Long 11’638.76 18.49 SSTBSU
Long 11’412.17 13.18 BZDS0U
Long 10’973.05 8.97 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Sorge wegen NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. - Deutsche Bank-Experten warnen vor Blasenrisiko am US-Aktienmarkt
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Rheinmetall-Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
Zinspolitik im Fokus: SMI etwas leichter -- DAX im Plus -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Commerzbank-Aktie steigt: Steckt die UniCredit-Drohung dahinter?
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE gibt am Montagvormittag nach

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}