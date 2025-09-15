|
DAX Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The German stock market is up in positive territory on Monday with investors making some selective purchases ahead of key central bank policy meetings later this week. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to make their monetary policy announcements this week.
The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rate, while the BoE and BoJ are likely to leave their interest rates unchanged.
The benchmark DAX was up 93.63 points or 0.4% at 23,782.24 a little while ago.
Hannover Rueck is rising 3.6%. Munich RE is up nearly 2% and E.ON is gaining about 1.5%.
Rheinmetall, Porsche, Allianz, RWE and SAP are up 0.5 to 1%, while Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Telekom are up with modest gains.
Bayer is down 2.7% and Heidelberg Materials is down 2.4%. Commerzbank, Fresenius, Symrise, Merck, Porsche Automobil Holding, Continental and Zalando are down 1 to 1.5%.
In economic news, Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in August on higher food and non-ferrous ores, data from Destatis showed. The wholesale price index posted a 0.7% annual growth after rising 0.5% in July.
Month-on-month, wholesale prices were down unexpectedly by 0.6%, which was faster than the 0.1% drop seen in July and marked the second consecutive fall. Prices were forecast to rise 0.2%.
Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.
In einem exklusiven Gespräch gibt Karsten-Dirk Steffens, CEO Schweiz von Aberdeen Investments, Einblicke in seine persönliche Motivation, die Entwicklung des Unternehmens in der Schweiz sowie die wichtigsten Trends für institutionelle und private Anleger.
Themen des Interviews:
– 15 Jahre Aberdeen Investments in der Schweiz – Rückblick und Zukunft
– Unterschiede zwischen institutionellen Kunden und internationalen Investoren
– Aktuelle Schwerpunkte bei Pensionskassen und Versicherungen (u. a. Aktienallokation)
– Nachhaltigkeit & ESG – Renaissance für Privatanleger vs. klare Standards bei Pensionskassen
– Alternative Anlagen: Private Markets, Infrastruktur, Private Debt
– Demokratisierung von Private Markets
– Chancen durch Digitalisierung, Blockchain und Tokenisierung
