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Plus500 Depot
09.06.2026 11:33:25

DAX Climbs Higher On Middle East Peace Hopes, Encouraging Economic Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks moved higher on Tuesday as oil prices fell amid Middle East peace hopes following Iran and Israel agreeing to halt attacks against each other.

Data showing an increase in Germany's industrial output in the month of April, and a faster pace of growth in exports contributed as well to the positive sentiment in the market.

The benchmark DAX was up 129.56 points or 0.53% at 24,771.41 a little over half an hour before noon.

Symrise climbed more than 5%, topping the list of gainers in the benchmark index. Infineon Technologies moved up 3.75% and Deutsche Bank rallied 2.5%.

Henkel, Beiersdorf and Commerzbank gained 2%-2.2%. Adidas, Zalando, Allianz, Gea Group, Munich RE, Heidelberg Materials, Continental and Deutsche Post advanced 1%-1.7%.

BASF, Scout24, Bayer, SAP and Brenntag shed 0.9%-1.4%. Daimler Truck Holding, Qiagen and Siemens Energy posted modest losses.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's exports increased unexpectedly in April, rising 0.9% month-on-month following March's 0.3% increase. Economists had forecast exports to fall 0.3%. Meanwhile, growth in imports eased notably to 1.2% from 4.5%.

As growth in imports outpaced exports growth, the trade surplus fell to EUR 14.5 billion in April from EUR 14.7 billion in March.

On a yearly basis, exports logged an increase of 3.6% compared to 6.6% in March. At the same time, imports advanced 6.3% after rising 10.4% in the prior month.

A separate data from Destatis showed Germany's industrial production rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, rebounding from a 0.1% drop in March. Annually, industrial production fell 0.5% in April, following a 3.4% drop in March.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:18 SMI etwas leichter zum Wochenauftakt
09:07 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte unter Druck – Technologiewerte erholt
05:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
05.06.26 Anlageprodukte auf SpaceX
05.06.26 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Novartis AG
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’891.68 19.31 S4BB8U
Short 14’175.85 13.80 BWNSSU
Short 14’685.93 8.91 SNHBVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’390.97 09.06.2026 11:40:46
Long 12’802.72 19.88 SI7B8U
Long 12’499.77 13.73 S42B5U
Long 11’982.46 8.97 SSBBTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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