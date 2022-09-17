Dawn Foods Debuts New Global Bakery Trends and Transformational Donut Glaze Technology at IBIE

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients distributor unveils new consumer trends report and patent-pending non-sticky donut glaze

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients distributor Dawn Foods., today unveiled its new Global Bakery Trends Report and announced its latest product innovation, Dawn Exceptional Pak Perfect™ Non-Sticky Glaze at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

"Our new Global Trends report and donut glaze are the latest examples of Dawn's commitment to providing industry-leading insights, high-quality products and innovative solutions to our customers," said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. "These offerings provide a greater understanding of consumer wants and needs and drive efficiencies for our customers. Dawn continues to inspire new ideas and fresh thinking to help bakeries succeed every day, and we look forward to demonstrating our industry leadership at IBIE."

What's Trending: Trends & Insights Impacting the Bakery Landscape

For the past three years, Dawn Foods' Global Market Research & Insights teams researched the most significant changes in consumer behavior, including fielding a global study to create first-of-its-kind proprietary research. The team interviewed more than 3,000 consumers and visited hundreds of bakeries, grocery stores and food service establishments globally to observe how these trends come to life.

Dawn's 2023 Global Trends include:

Technology Transformation : Technology has forever changed the consumer eating experience, transforming how we choose, receive and consume food – whether it be via touch screen ordering or sharing food experiences virtually. This trend will only accelerate in the years to come – 57% of global consumers* plan to order more food online in 2023 than they have previously.

Experience Exploration : Consumers seek foods that not only enhance their nostalgic memories but incorporate fresh and new flavor experiences from other cultures. For example, while 56% of global consumers* have tried American baked goods – like chocolate chip cookies and apple pie – 30% of consumers* actively plan to try traditional African baked goods.

Daily Delights : Tied to the growing importance of mental wellness, consumers are finding ways to bring moments of joy into their daily routine with smaller-sized, high-quality sweet treats. This trend will continue in the years to come – 77% of global consumers* will continue eating sweet baked goods regularly moving forward.

Mindfulness Matters : Acutely aware of how their choices affect their personal health, their community and their planet, consumers are looking for authenticity and want to make a positive impact on the world. When it comes to the environment, 71% of global consumers* are willing to pay a premium for sweet baked goods that are made sustainably.

Innovative Pak Perfect Non-Sticky Donut Glaze Delivers Breakthrough Solution for Bakers

Showcased at Dawn Foods' IBIE booth #1601, the patent-pending glaze technology allows for packaged yeast-raised donuts to stay non-sticky for up to five days.

"Dawn's latest donut innovation provides grocers and manufacturers with a solution that keeps yeast-raised donuts looking great while staying fresh, longer," said Roja Ergun, Director of R&D Wet Ingredients, Dawn Foods North America. "Our new donut glaze remains intact, non-sticky and greatly reduces waste and assists with the labor needs of bakeries."

Consumer feedback has also been positive—through Dawn Sensory Testing, 66% of consumers** noted they prefer Pak Perfect yeast-raised donuts over traditional glazed donuts.

Dawn Executives and Experts Take the Stage at IBIE

At IBIE, Dawn executives and team members will also participate in multiple panels, events and education sessions throughout the show, including:

Sarah Hickey , Senior Director of Insights & Market Research: Fresh out of the Oven: Dawn's latest trends and insights impacting the bakery landscape. ( Saturday, Sept. 17 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. PST and Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 9:45-10:45 a.m. PST ).

( – and – ). Alexis Gilbert , Senior Director, Global Brand and Communications: Breaking Through the Digital Noise – Strategies, Tactics and Tools to Get Your Bakery Noticed Online. ( Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:45-3:45 p.m. PST and Sunday, Sept. 18 – 9:45-10:45 a.m. PST )

( – and – ) Paul Caske , Vice President, National Technical Sales and Randy McArthur , Technical Sales Representative : Tips and Tricks for Better Efficiency at Your Bakery. ( Sunday, Sept. 18 – 8:30-9:30 a.m. PST )

Tips and Tricks for Better Efficiency at Your Bakery. ( – ) Felisa Stockwell , Vice President, Global People and Culture : How to Start Building your Diversity Initiative: Best Practices from Industry Peers . ( Monday, Sept. 19 – 11 a.m. – noon PST )

: ( – – ) Dawn Foods, alongside The Society of Bakery Women, will host 'Donuts with Dawn,' a women's networking event on Tuesday, Sept. 20 , from 9-9:45 a.m. PST at Dawn Foods booth #1601, with Carrie Jones-Barber , CEO of Dawn Foods speaking.

To learn more about Dawn's four new global trends, or to learn more about Dawn's donut glaze innovation, stop by the Dawn Foods IBIE Booth #1601 or visit DawnFoods.com/Trends.

*Source: Dawn Foods 2023 Global Trends Study**Source: Dawn Sensory Testing, 2021. Consumers evaluated Dawn Exceptional® Pak PerfectTM Donut Glaze and Dawn Exceptional® Medium-Thick Donut Glaze after 48 hours in a clamshell. N=101

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. For more than 100 years, Dawn has been the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day and is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

