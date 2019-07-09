DaVita Continues to Transform Patient Care, Pushes for Continued Innovation in Kidney Care

DENVER, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care is energized by the focus from the Administration on kidney health.

These government initiatives are expected to support DaVita's investments to further kidney disease prevention, encourage home kidney care and improve kidney transplantation rates.

"We've been investing in capabilities to deliver holistic care that addresses our patients' needs beyond kidney disease, such as mental health, social services and nutrition. We will continue to work with the Administration and Congress to launch programs that address broader care opportunities," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Inc.

DaVita's current capabilities and results

DaVita partners with payors across the country and works with tens of thousands of individuals before their kidneys fail. Early intervention often leads patients who need dialysis to choose the best treatment option for their lifestyle and reduces hospitalizations.

Education is important to slow the progression of kidney disease. To date, DaVita has educated more than 165,000 individuals and care partners through Kidney Smart®. DaVita patients who attend Kidney Smart are six times more likely to choose home dialysis as a treatment option.

DaVita is the largest provider of home dialysis in the country, continuing to deliver innovative technologies like home remote monitoring and a telehealth platform to make it easier for patients to treat at home.

DaVita is passionate about helping as many patients as possible qualify for a kidney transplant. The company created Transplant Smart® to help empower patients and keep them organized along the kidney transplant journey. The reality is that there are more than 100,000 patients waiting for a kidney transplant, and there aren't enough organs available for every patient. We look forward to supporting solutions that allow more patients to receive a transplant.

"Over the last decade, the kidney care community has improved clinical outcomes and longevity while creating greater access to high-quality care for all patients," said Bryan Becker, M.D., chief medical officer for DaVita Integrated Kidney Care. "We look forward to continuing to work with nephrologists to help create even better care models for our unique population of patients."

DaVita remains committed to working with the Administration and the broader health care system to further improve kidney health.

To learn more about DaVita's integrated kidney care programs, visit www.DaVita.com/Innovation.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. As of March 31, 2019, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries across the world. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.To learn moreabout how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please, visit DaVita.com/About.

