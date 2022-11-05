SMI 10'804 0.9%  SPI 13'758 0.8%  Dow 32'403 1.3%  DAX 13'460 2.5%  Euro 0.9946 0.7%  EStoxx50 3'688 2.7%  Gold 1'681 3.1%  Bitcoin 21'132 3.2%  Dollar 0.9979 -1.5%  Öl 98.8 4.4% 
Top News
Das sind die sympathischsten Kantone der Schweiz
Sorgen wegen Chinas Führung: Unternehmensberater gibt Entwarnung
US-Anleger folgte Strategie von Warren Buffett - und machte aus 1'000 US-Dollar satte 2 Millionen US-Dollar
KW 44: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
iPhone-Akku dauernd leer? Diese Tipps helfen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

05.11.2022 01:17:00

Davinci Motor to Debut DC100 to the European Market at EICMA 2022

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Motor, the new Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, is making its European debut at EICMA, the world's leading exhibition of motorcycles, taking place this year between November 8 and 13 in Milan, Italy.

At the exhibition, Davinci Motor will be launching the futuristic DC100, the first electric motorcycle designed to rival the performance of 1000 cc conventional motorcycles.

"We see EICMA as the perfect stage to officially introduce our brand and product to the European market. Davinci Motor is a start-up that has been working on developing a new technology and product design for over 7 years, and we're very much looking forward to showing the world what our products are capable of", said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager. 

A New Era Of Electric Mobility.

A Two-Wheeled Robot, Born To Be Different

This is evident when looking at its technical specifications. Designed to strike the perfect balance between acceleration, speed, and range, the DC100 has an acceleration of 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in about 3 seconds, can reach a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) and has a range of over 400 km (249 mi). It can be conveniently charged at level 3 DC fast-charging stations, with a full charge taking just about 30 minutes.

Additionally, with its intelligent robotic control system, the DC100 gives the riders complete control over the 100 kW (135 hp) power that is delivered by Davinci's self-developed synchronous AC motor mounted directly on the rear wheel, as well as a safer ride experience thanks to advanced features including traction control, CBS, ABS, to name a few.

Lastly, the DC100 features the novel cell-to-chassis EV battery technology that allows to reduce the number of components, therefore increase interior space and reduce vehicle weight. A technical solution to directly increase the power while the existing battery technology remains unchanged.

To announce the launch of the brand and DC100 at EICMA, Davinci Motor will be hosting a press conference hosted by Rosanna Libia on the opening day of the show at 13:20 local time at Hall 13, Booth Q70 at Fiera Milano.

"We all know of the big motorcycle culture in Europe and we're very excited to embrace this culture", said Qi Wang, COO of Davinci Motor.  "EICMA 2022 marks DC100's first appearance outside of China and we'd love to invite all attendees to visit our booth at EICMA."

About Davinci Motor

Founded in 2013, Davinci Motor is a technology innovative company committed to exploring the research and development of robotic vehicles, with a perfect combination of performance and ease of use. Davinci Motor's mission is to create an exceptional effortless joyful riding experience for all users and the DC100 is the right product to achieve that. For more information, please visit https://www.davincimotor.com or follow us via:

FB: Davinci Motor

IG: davincimotor_ 

LinkedIn: Davinci Motor

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davinci-motor-to-debut-dc100-to-the-european-market-at-eicma-2022-301669482.html

SOURCE Davinci Motor

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

04.11.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf zur Rose
04.11.22 Ebay überzeugt mit miesen Zahlen die Analysten
04.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
04.11.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
04.11.22 Zerplatze Zinshoffnungen belasten SMI
04.11.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Rücksetzer kurz vor dem GD200 / Microsoft - Neues Jahrestief
04.11.22 Was steckt hinter Themen ETFs und wie sind sie im Jahr 2022 gelaufen? | BX Swiss TV
03.11.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'229.42 19.82 USSMMU
Short 11'457.28 13.85 BNSSMU
Short 11'873.83 8.96 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'803.99 04.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'356.24 19.29 A6SSMU
Long 10'126.69 13.67 CTSSMU
Long 9'700.40 8.89 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Grossaktionär von Meyer Burger übt bei Kapitalerhöhung alle Bezugsrechte aus
US-Arbeitsmarkt bleibt weiter stark: Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins -- Hang Seng mit Kurssprung
Credit Suisse nach Kapitalerhöhungsplänen: Das kommt nun auf CS-Aktionäre zu
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS begibt zum ersten Mal digitale Anleihen - Investmentbanking-Präsenz im Nahen Osten reduziert
PayPal-Aktie deutlich tiefer: PayPal mit starkem Wachstum - Ausblick enttäuscht
CS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse beginnt wohl mit Stellenabbau in Vermögensverwaltung - Schuldenrückkauf zur Hälfte genutzt
Darum steigt der Eurokurs zum Dollar - Schweizer Franken höher
Santhera-Aktie leicht im Minus: Santhera benötigt weitere Kapitalerhöhung
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Vormittag im Bullenmodus
BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: Grünes Licht für BioNTech-Zulassung für Ausländer in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarkt bleibt weiter stark: Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins -- Hang Seng mit Kurssprung

Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.