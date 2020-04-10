+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 01:45:00

Davidson's Organics New Ayurvedic-inspired Functional Teas Available Now

SPARKS, Nev., April 9, 2020  Davidson's Organics, the first exclusively certified organic specialty tea company in the U.S., is in partnership with renowned Ayurvedic practitioners, Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar, to extend the line of Ayurvedic-inspired functional teas, available in select retail and whole markets April, 2020. Davidson's Ayurvedic Infusion extension includes an Immunity and Anti-inflammation blend.

"We wanted to expand our Ayurvedic Infusion line to continue giving people the opportunity to support their health in other ways," said Co-owner Kunall Patel "So often we forget or downplay the healing powers of tea and herbs."

The Ayurvedic Infusions will be available at davidsonstea.com, amazon.com, and in select retailers. Bagged: 25-count boxes ($5.50). Loose leaf: 2-ounce ($6), 8-ounce ($11.75), and 16-ounce bags ($20).

Ayurvedic Infusions:

  • Immunity* - Davidson's Immunity blend aids in supporting immune function.
  • Anti-Inflammation* - Davidson's Anti-Inflammation blend aims to soothe inflammation within the body.

About Davidson's Organics
Davidson's organic teas are USDA Organic Certified, as well as Fair Trade Certified, and are therefore free of pesticides, dairy, GMOs and other non-permitted ingredients. Davidson's has been committed to providing the freshest, purest teas for over forty years. Direct from family-owned tea gardens in India to their facility in Nevada, Davidson's offers a wide variety of blends and traditional teas in tea bags, loose leaf and iced tea formats. Davidson's is proud to share the benefit of drinking pure, organic teas from their own family tea gardens exclusively with the United States. Visit davidsonstea.com for more information about specialty teas, gifts and accessories.

About Dr. Suhas & Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar
Davidson's Ayurvedic Infusions are formulated and endorsed by Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar. They are both highly accomplished Ayurvedic physicians that have garnered over 25 years of clinical experience. They are the Directors of the Ayurvedic Healing and Integrative Wellness Clinic in Santa Cruz, California. Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha have formulated Ayurvedic products, designed courses and trained health professionals all around the world. They are acclaimed authors, researchers and faculty members of numerous Ayurvedic institutions. These Ayurvedic Infusions truly represent the ancient wisdom tradition of Ayurveda, which carries the message of radiant health and vitality. Learn more: http://www.AyurvedicHealing.net.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

 

SOURCE Davidson's Organic Teas

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB