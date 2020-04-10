Davidson's Organics New Ayurvedic-inspired Functional Teas Available Now

SPARKS, Nev., April 9, 2020 Davidson's Organics, the first exclusively certified organic specialty tea company in the U.S., is in partnership with renowned Ayurvedic practitioners, Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar, to extend the line of Ayurvedic-inspired functional teas, available in select retail and whole markets April, 2020. Davidson's Ayurvedic Infusion extension includes an Immunity and Anti-inflammation blend.

"We wanted to expand our Ayurvedic Infusion line to continue giving people the opportunity to support their health in other ways," said Co-owner Kunall Patel "So often we forget or downplay the healing powers of tea and herbs."

The Ayurvedic Infusions will be available at davidsonstea.com, amazon.com, and in select retailers. Bagged: 25-count boxes ($5.50). Loose leaf: 2-ounce ($6), 8-ounce ($11.75), and 16-ounce bags ($20).

Ayurvedic Infusions:



Immunity* - Davidson's Immunity blend aids in supporting immune function.

Anti-Inflammation* - Davidson's Anti-Inflammation blend aims to soothe inflammation within the body.

About Davidson's Organics

Davidson's organic teas are USDA Organic Certified, as well as Fair Trade Certified, and are therefore free of pesticides, dairy, GMOs and other non-permitted ingredients. Davidson's has been committed to providing the freshest, purest teas for over forty years. Direct from family-owned tea gardens in India to their facility in Nevada, Davidson's offers a wide variety of blends and traditional teas in tea bags, loose leaf and iced tea formats. Davidson's is proud to share the benefit of drinking pure, organic teas from their own family tea gardens exclusively with the United States. Visit davidsonstea.com for more information about specialty teas, gifts and accessories.

About Dr. Suhas & Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar

Davidson's Ayurvedic Infusions are formulated and endorsed by Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha Kshirsagar. They are both highly accomplished Ayurvedic physicians that have garnered over 25 years of clinical experience. They are the Directors of the Ayurvedic Healing and Integrative Wellness Clinic in Santa Cruz, California. Dr. Suhas and Dr. Manisha have formulated Ayurvedic products, designed courses and trained health professionals all around the world. They are acclaimed authors, researchers and faculty members of numerous Ayurvedic institutions. These Ayurvedic Infusions truly represent the ancient wisdom tradition of Ayurveda, which carries the message of radiant health and vitality. Learn more: http://www.AyurvedicHealing.net.

