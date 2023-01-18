SMI 11'365 -0.3%  SPI 14'592 -0.3%  Dow 33'297 -1.8%  DAX 15'182 0.0%  Euro 0.9893 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.0%  Gold 1'904 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'050 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9158 -0.7%  Öl 84.6 -2.4% 
19.01.2023 00:24:00

David Streett Takes Helm as Valkyrie CEO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC ("Valkyrie or the "Company"), an engineering, technology, and operational solutions company, is pleased to announce that David Streett, President, and Chief Operating Officer has been named as the Company's Chief Executive Officer assuming the role from the Founder and current CEO, Gary Lisota

David Streett

"Valkyrie's established success and strategic positioning for key sector growth will be further enhanced by David Streett's leadership and keen knowledge of our industry and our customers' requirements," said Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of Valkyrie and Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital Partners.  "I could not be more pleased to have Dave at the helm." 

Mr. Streett's elevation comes as part of a strategic reorganization of the Company in conjunction with the recent merger with Hill Technical Solutions and the establishment of two business units, (i) Mission Solutions and (ii) Sustainment and Modernization, which will be led by industry veterans Mike Anderson and Dale Hopper, respectively.

"This expansion of our capabilities and enhanced organization structure are indicative of our continuing focus on meeting our customers' constantly changing requirements," said Mr. Campbell. "The solutions that Valkyrie provides to its defense and government agency customers are now enhanced by additional capabilities that will allow the Company to take on more complex defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure challenges.

Jeff Weber, Partner at DC Capital, said, "Gary Lisota and Dave Streett have built Valkyrie into a formidable platform.  The additions of Mr. Anderson and Mr. Hopper, along with the capabilities added by the recent merger with Hill Technical Solutions provides us with the structure and breadth of capabilities to continue the impressive growth that the Company has demonstrated since its inception."

Valkyrie Founder and former CEO, Gary Lisota, will continue in a senior leadership role as Vice Chairman and focus on growth and business development.  Under Gary's leadership, David Streett's thirteen-year tenure leading the Company's operations has resulted in five strategic acquisitions and revenue growth to $200 million with over 800 employees and 16 facilities worldwide.

"Dave and I have been working closely together for more than a decade to lead Valkyrie to its current market position. Dave has demonstrated great leadership and has proven acumen and experience.  Business in the government and defense arenas takes a unique leader with a balanced set of skills, and Dave delivers.  Valkyrie and our senior leaders are poised for continued success under Dave's leadership," said Mr. Lisota.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Valkyrie Enterprises," Streett said. "I have had a tremendous mentor in Gary Lisota, and we have an amazing group of men and women who provide a wide range of solutions for our customers. The long history of that effort will remain our focus as we move forward. Our partnership with DC Capital Partners has increased our potential and our ability to build upon our past success.   Our goal is to provide additional solutions to our customers and greater opportunities for our employees." 

David began his career serving in the U.S. Navy nuclear power program in the submarine service.  After his service, he started his civilian career at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) in 1989, serving in positions of increasing responsibility until he joined Valkyrie in 2010. 

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is a leading provider of advanced engineering services and technology solutions that delivers a board array of capabilities in command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence (C5I) systems, missile defense and information technology systems. Through Valkyrie's broad continuum of technical capabilities and services spanning warfighter preparedness, military modernization, and systems sustainment, the Company delivers a comprehensive set of solutions in support of DoD CTO priorities, including the National Defense Strategy, Missile Defense Review and Nuclear Posture Review to the Department of Defense, Department of State and allied governments.  For more information, visit www.valkyrie.com  

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia that makes control equity investments in middle market companies that provide differentiated and innovative services and solutions in the Government and Engineering markets. The firm's investment strategy emphasizes certain sectors that it believes offer compelling growth opportunities.

DCCP creates value in their investments by taking an active role with management in developing strategy and providing support in its execution. The investment strategy is founded on three pillars – Domain Expertise, Market Focus, and Strategic Process. These three pillars underlie the investment process, philosophy, and decision-making that has resulted in consistent investment success – a process that is systematic, disciplined, and repeatable. For more information, visit www.dccp.com

POC: Kathleen Daniels, Valkyrie Chief Administrative Officer, Kathleen.daniels@valkyrie.com

Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-streett-takes-helm-as-valkyrie-ceo-301725338.html

SOURCE Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC

