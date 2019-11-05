+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 22:45:00

David Nadel Joins Invesco's Global Equity Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that David Nadel has joined the firm's Global Equity team as Lead Portfolio Manager of the Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund, effective November 5, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

"David, who has 26 years of investment experience and a long history of managing international small and mid-cap stock portfolios, is an ideal fit for our investors in this fund," said Kevin Cronin, Head of Equity Investments, Invesco. "We are excited to have a manager of his caliber join the team as we continue to deliver on our commitment to investment excellence and providing solutions that help clients pursue their long-term financial goals." 

The Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund has been a key strategy for the Global Equity team since its launch in 1997. Current portfolio manager, Frank Jennings, Ph.D., will serve as co-portfolio manager to ensure a smooth transition. Consistent with the other strategies managed by this team, Nadel and Jennings will draw on the combined resources of the broader Global Equity team and its 24 investment professionals who have deep and broad experience in global markets. 

Prior to joining Invesco, Nadel was the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Royce International Premier Fund since its inception in 2010. Previously, he was a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman LLC and a senior analyst at Pequot Capital Management. He started his career as an investment banking analyst at Lazard Frères & Co, before becoming an Institutional Investor-ranked equity analyst at Bear Stearns & Co. David holds a B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science from Williams College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, an M.A. in History of Science from Harvard Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Both entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-nadel-joins-invescos-global-equity-team-300952277.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Optimismus im Handelsstreit beflügelt Ölpreise
10:36
Vontobel: BCDI® USA - der einzigartige Aktien-Index!
08:49
SMI nicht aufzuhalten
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solarenergie wird gestärkt: Tesla zeigt neues Solar Roof
Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Adecco-Aktie kann ins Plus drehen: Adecco erleidet erneut Umsatzrückgang - US-Tochter Soliant Health verkauft
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Schweizer Notenbank notfalls zu weiterer Zinssenkung bereit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Uber schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Oerlikon-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Oerlikon mit tieferen Umsatz und Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag einen klaren Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte hingegen leicht zu. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street ging mit vermindertem Tempo weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB