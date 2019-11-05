David Nadel Joins Invesco's Global Equity Team

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that David Nadel has joined the firm's Global Equity team as Lead Portfolio Manager of the Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund, effective November 5, 2019.

"David, who has 26 years of investment experience and a long history of managing international small and mid-cap stock portfolios, is an ideal fit for our investors in this fund," said Kevin Cronin, Head of Equity Investments, Invesco. "We are excited to have a manager of his caliber join the team as we continue to deliver on our commitment to investment excellence and providing solutions that help clients pursue their long-term financial goals."

The Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund has been a key strategy for the Global Equity team since its launch in 1997. Current portfolio manager, Frank Jennings, Ph.D., will serve as co-portfolio manager to ensure a smooth transition. Consistent with the other strategies managed by this team, Nadel and Jennings will draw on the combined resources of the broader Global Equity team and its 24 investment professionals who have deep and broad experience in global markets.

Prior to joining Invesco, Nadel was the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Royce International Premier Fund since its inception in 2010. Previously, he was a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman LLC and a senior analyst at Pequot Capital Management. He started his career as an investment banking analyst at Lazard Frères & Co, before becoming an Institutional Investor-ranked equity analyst at Bear Stearns & Co. David holds a B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science from Williams College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, an M.A. in History of Science from Harvard Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Both entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

