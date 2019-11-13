+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
David N. Wallin's newly released "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word" is a riveting spiritual book that turns the readers from nonbelievers to believers

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word": a riveting account that enlightens the mind of the readers as they journey the words of God from the first book of the Holy Bible, the book of Genesis, up to its last book, the Revelation. "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word" is the creation of published author David N. Wallin, a man who is a believer of Christ and believes that God always loves him, protects him, and never leaves him.

Wallin writes, "The primary intention of A Gen-R Journey is to bring to light the ongoing, unfolding, eternal walk of the author, who is just one of today's disciples of Yeshua Ha Mashiach, also called Jesus Christ. The changing tone, the evolving subject matter, and the developing writing style captured in sequential Bible messages reflect the author's spiritual growth between 2011 and 2017. By detecting the author's growth through these messages, the reader may find his or her benchmarks in their Gen-R journey.

"Hopefully, A Gen-R Journey will inspire non-believers to become believers, believers to become disciples, and disciples to fulfill all the plans God has for each of us and become the salt and light we are created to be. As the reader journeys from one message to the next, it is my prayer that light would be shed on the growth of your relationship with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit regardless of whether you are old or young in age or old or new in the faith.

"If you are a scoffer, may your eyes be opened. If you are already a believer, do not settle for salvation. If you are a disciple, do not just be a hearer of the Word, but a doer. Do not settle for just being a doer but come into full agreement with the Father through His Word. Jesus said, 'Greater works than these, you shall do.' Are you doing greater works than He did? Have you fulfilled all the plans He has for you?

"A journey through A Gen-R Journey should inspire each of us to take the next step in our walk into the immeasurable, glorious Kingdom of God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wallin's new book shares a remarkable reading experience as this book guides nonbelievers to become believers who follow Christ and become disciples.

With this purpose, the author aims to bring light on their journey from non-believers to believers and disciples of Yeshua so each one can fulfill their destiny.

View a synopsis of "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Gen-R Journey: Trusting Abba's Word," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

