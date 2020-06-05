05.06.2020 00:20:00

David M. Feldbaum, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David M. Feldbaum, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Vascular Surgeon with the Vein and Vascular Center of South Florida.        

Vein and Vascular Center of South Florida treats the patients of South Florida with quality care and state-of-the-art management for all vascular disorders in vascular and endovascular surgery. The board-certified vascular surgeons on staff specialize in diagnosis and treatment of aneurysms of the aorta and other arteries, peripheral vascular disease, carotid stenosis and cerebrovascular disease, renal vascular disease, dialysis access, as well as disorders of the veins, including venous insufficiency, varicose veins, spider veins, and DVT (deep vein thrombosis).

David M. Feldbaum is a Vascular Surgeon Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery on staff with the Vein and Vascular Center of South Florida and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Licensed in both New York State and Florida, Dr. Feldbaum has 20 years' experience in the field of medicine and has 16 years' with the Vein and Vascular Center of South Florida. Throughout his career, he has performed over 700 Open AAA Surgeries, Carotid endarterectomy Surgeries, Peripheral Bypass Surgeries, Renal Dialysis Access Surgeries as well as Interventional Vascular Therapy. Dr. Felbaum also holds proficiency in the diagnosis and treatment of aortic aneurysms, critic disease, and minimum neoplastic stints. 

A leading Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Feldbaum earned his Medical Degree with Syracuse University. Later he attended Montefiore Medical Center of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York for his surgical residency followed by a Fellowship with the Carolinas Heart Institute in North Carolina in vascular surgery. Dr. Feldbaum remains a fellow with the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and keeps his membership status with the Florida Vascular Society and the South Florida Vascular Society.  Dr. Feldbaum formerly served as a member of the voluntary faculty i.e. Clinical Instructor of Surgery at the University Of Miami School Of Medicine, and formerly served as Chief of Vascular Services with the Memorial Healthcare System. He is currently affiliated with Westside Regional Medical Center.

A published author, Dr. Feldbaum has shared his knowledge from clinical research regarding the recovery of hypoxic neonatal hearts after a cardioplegic arrest, Cardiovascular Respiratory Recovery of hypoxic neonatal hearts after a cardioplegic arrest, and Cardiovascular Respiratory Exosurf (Surfactant) treatment in smoke inhalation injury. Dr. Feldbaum has been honored with awards from the American Federation for Clinical Research Medical Student Award, Association or Academic Surgeons Research Award, Leo Davidorf Award for the Surgical Teaching of Medical Students.   

For more information please visit floridavascular.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-m-feldbaum-md-facs-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301071092.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

