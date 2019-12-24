STERLING, Mass., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Taylor is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of law in acknowledgement of his role as an Attorney and Senior Partner Adams & Blinn Counselors at Law. A native of Boston, Mr. Taylor is an Attorney and Senior Partner of Adams & Blinn Counselors at Law.

The office is located in Cambridge, less than two minutes away from Lechmere Canal Park. Mr. Taylor specializes in real estate, corporate, real estate, elder, trust, probate, and nonprofit tax laws. He has nearly fifty years of experience, practicing at the same firm ceaselessly.

Being a lawyer is in Mr. Taylor's blood. He is a third generation lawyer, learning the skills necessary to succeed at an early age. In addition to legal experience, he is renowned for being a strong strategic planner, event planner, and public speaker.

In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Mr. Taylor's higher education began at Brown University where he earned a Bachelor of Art in Economics in 1967. Afterward, he attended Boston School of Law, earning a Juris Doctorate in 1970. Within a year, he was admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Since, he has been admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court, U.S. Supreme Court, and District of Massachusetts and U.S. Court of Appeals, First Circuit.

To further professional enhancement, Mr. Taylor is a member of the American Bar Association and Massachusetts Bar Association.

