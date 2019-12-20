|
20.12.2019 06:00:00
David Deynes's newly released "A Together We Are Great" is a beautiful read that will clear minds and help one cope with life's revolving episodes
MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Together We Are Great": a meaningful key to the knowledge on getting through the world's battles, in its bad and good times, through some of the author's own life events and his unforgettable experiences. "A Together We Are Great" is the creation of published author David Deynes, a father, fiancé, friend, and a remarkable human being. He holds an associate's degree in computer network systems/computer technology. Born in western New York, his hobbies are working out and playing sports.
Deynes shares, "For the past twenty-five years and counting, I have witnessed both good and evil, in general, and have had the opportunity to choose between the good of this age or the bad. Over the last several years, I have made my choice and you will be amazed as to the reasons and experiences behind that final choice. The reasoning behind my choice, I strongly believe, contains most of the answers to all the questions about the lessons to live by in what we all call LIFE!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Deynes's new book is a powerful manuscript that aims to impact the lives of readers as they grow and understand the complexities of life through these pages.
View a synopsis of "A Together We Are Great" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Together We Are Great" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Together We Are Great," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}