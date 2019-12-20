David Deynes's newly released "A Together We Are Great" is a beautiful read that will clear minds and help one cope with life's revolving episodes

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Together We Are Great": a meaningful key to the knowledge on getting through the world's battles, in its bad and good times, through some of the author's own life events and his unforgettable experiences. "A Together We Are Great" is the creation of published author David Deynes, a father, fiancé, friend, and a remarkable human being. He holds an associate's degree in computer network systems/computer technology. Born in western New York, his hobbies are working out and playing sports.

Deynes shares, "For the past twenty-five years and counting, I have witnessed both good and evil, in general, and have had the opportunity to choose between the good of this age or the bad. Over the last several years, I have made my choice and you will be amazed as to the reasons and experiences behind that final choice. The reasoning behind my choice, I strongly believe, contains most of the answers to all the questions about the lessons to live by in what we all call LIFE!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Deynes's new book is a powerful manuscript that aims to impact the lives of readers as they grow and understand the complexities of life through these pages.

