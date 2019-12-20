20.12.2019 06:00:00

David Deynes's newly released "A Together We Are Great" is a beautiful read that will clear minds and help one cope with life's revolving episodes

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Together We Are Great": a meaningful key to the knowledge on getting through the world's battles, in its bad and good times, through some of the author's own life events and his unforgettable experiences. "A Together We Are Great" is the creation of published author David Deynes, a father, fiancé, friend, and a remarkable human being. He holds an associate's degree in computer network systems/computer technology. Born in western New York, his hobbies are working out and playing sports.

Deynes shares, "For the past twenty-five years and counting, I have witnessed both good and evil, in general, and have had the opportunity to choose between the good of this age or the bad. Over the last several years, I have made my choice and you will be amazed as to the reasons and experiences behind that final choice. The reasoning behind my choice, I strongly believe, contains most of the answers to all the questions about the lessons to live by in what we all call LIFE!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Deynes's new book is a powerful manuscript that aims to impact the lives of readers as they grow and understand the complexities of life through these pages.

View a synopsis of "A Together We Are Great" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "A Together We Are Great" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Together We Are Great," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
19.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich - JUST EAT- und Takeaway.com-Aktie mit Verlusten
Wirecard erfährt Unterstützung von Analysten und Grossinvestoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;