David A Shaller MD Announces Release of New E-Book "COVID-19 Practical Advice From an Independent Thinking Physician"

KINGSTON, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 Pandemic wreaks havoc around the globe, medical science scrambles to develop treatments and vaccines. Results may take a while, a few months to several years. Only with the passage of more time will efficacy and side effects be known.

One can take action now to improve your chances, while waiting.

David A Shaller MD FACR has an approach to help people improve their odds at avoiding complications of COVID-19 infection. His new book, "COVID-19 Practical Advice From an Independent Thinking Physician" shows a way forward.

Recommendations are based on his review of studies with other viruses, the immune response and clinical outcomes. Studies are just beginning with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 illness.

The US Copyright Office awarded a copyright. The Basis of Claim "text, List two available mediation options for COVID-19".

In his book, Dr. Shaller recommends:

*  Clean / Clear Nasal Passages + Gargle with Salt Water
*  Improve Innate Immunity

The doctor explains, "The Novel Coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2 and the associated disease process, COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, which enters through the nasal cavity / nasopharynx. A high nasal / nasopharyngeal viral load has been associated with increased symptoms and higher severity of disease.

"What if you could 'wash away' the offending virus by rinsing (lavage is the medical term) the area with saline or at least decrease the viral load?"

The US Government has initiated a study to find out. The thinking is that by decreasing the viral load, you decrease your odds of getting extremely ill.

Dr. Shaller commented, "I find merit in removing and or/decreasing the viral load at its source and reservoir in the nasal cavity and throat."

An observation was made regarding the low level of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Thailand. It is known that 80% of the population practice 'nasal irrigation' as a routine personal hygiene habit using Neti Pots. Dr. Shaller remarked: "If I were at high risk for known exposure, tested positive, or developed COVID-19, I would perform nasal lavage and gargle with salt water."

The book has recommendations to maintain an effective immune system. Dr. Shaller takes an unconventional approach by supporting supplemental vitamins, and lists specific vitamins and doses, with a particular focus on Vitamin D.

A low or deficient Vitamin D level appears to be a common denominator among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 illness.

Readers will appreciate the author's explanation and plan of action in detail.

For complete information, visit: Amazon or Apple Bookstore.

Media Contact
David A Shaller MD, FACR
Attn: Media Relations
Kingston, Pennsylvania 18704
USA
Tel: (570) 287 - 8524
E-mail: 245741@email4pr.com
Website: www.amazon.com/David-A-Shaller/e/B08DHKHK8T

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-a-shaller-md-announces-release-of-new-e-book-covid-19-practical-advice-from-an-independent-thinking-physician-301114922.html

SOURCE David A Shaller MD

Nachrichten

