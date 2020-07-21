Dave Poms Named to 'Valley 200' List of Most Influential Business and Community Leaders in California's San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poms & Associates, an independent, full-service insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that its founder and president Dave Poms has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's (SFVBJ) annual "Valley 200" list of the most influential business and community leaders. It is the second consecutive year Poms has been named to the list.

"[The Valley 200 list] is 200 people we consider the most influential in the [San Fernando] Valley area," writes Charles Crumpley, SFVBJ publisher and editor, in the July 20, 2020 edition of the weekly business publication. "Some are driven business owners or operators. Others are at the helm of organizations that strive to make our community a better place. A few are top educators. Many are professionals. But all are engaged and active. They are the most influential people in our community."

Poms' leadership of Poms & Associates in Woodland Hills, Calif., has grown the company to be among the top 50 privately-held brokerage firms in the U.S. Founded in 1991, the company today has six branches in three states and has been repeatedly recognized as one of the "50 Best Places to Work in Insurance" by Insurance Business America magazine. Poms is an advocate of the international Olympic Movement and has served on U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation's board of directors for the past eight years. In the community, Poms supports Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles; City of Hope, a private clinical research center and hospital in Duarte, Calif.; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and SafeSport, a federally authorized nonprofit organization that works to end abuse in sports.

