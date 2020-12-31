SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’499 0.3%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’667 1.1%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
Dating App Iris Launches New "Trust Rating" Feature Ahead Of Dating Sunday

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris today announced the launch of its new Trust Rating feature just ahead of "Dating Sunday", the first Sunday of the year and historically the busiest day for online dating. The Trust Rating algorithm is designed  to reward honest profiles and respectful communication, holding members accountable to one another. Members with thoughtful and complete profiles are rated higher, while those who display inappropriate behavior or make excessive use of filters in their pictures will have lower ratings.

Users with higher Trust Ratings will have a badge displayed on their profile, gain more visibility, and receive full access to all app features free of charge.

"Our intent at Iris is to create a safe space for online dating: a community where members waste less time and can focus on forming genuine connections," says Daniel Mori, Chief Product Officer.

In addition to emphasis on a respectful dating community, Iris also prioritizes greater security using its member verification features to eliminate fake profiles and the possibility of catfishing. When creating a profile, members are required to take a selfie with the app before they are let into the community. The selfies are then compared to the photos in the profile to make sure the person in the pictures is in fact the user joining Iris.

About Iris

Iris was created by a team of people who were tired of swiping endlessly, tired of being catfished, tired of fake profiles — in other words: tired of wasting time. The gamification of online dating has made it a very time-consuming process: quantity of interactions has eclipsed quality of connections. Instead of swiping through endless profiles hoping to find a match, Iris uses Artificial Intelligence by analyzing thousands of facial features to learn what kind of person a user finds visually attractive. Iris uses this AttractionDNA™ to connect people who are likely to be a match. Because machine learning is a never-ending process, the more Iris learns about a member's taste over time, the less they have to "swipe" left. Iris keeps learning from all the choices users make so recommendations are always improving, streamlining the experience by reducing worthless interactions and redefining the way users find love online.

App store: iOS Apple

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/iris-dating-and-relationships/id1446249319

Play store: Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idealmatch.idma

Instagram: @irisdating

Contact:

Sonia Surdykowski

press@irisdating.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dating-app-iris-launches-new-trust-rating-feature-ahead-of-dating-sunday-301199770.html

SOURCE Iris

pagehit