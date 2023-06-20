Datavant and Honic partner to develop first linkable German health data ecosystem 

Datavant partners with Honic to link growing health data ecosystem in Germany that powers medical research



Honic and Datavant’s technologies support privacy protection and science grade Real World Evidence

BERLIN, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honic, the rapidly developing health data platform for Germany, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a partnership integrating Datavant’s connectivity software into Honic’s unique and highly secure data space to link a growing ecosystem of German health data. This partnership will enable health and Life Sciences organizations to securely connect to crucial data and power more advanced research and better patient outcomes in a GDPR-compliant way.

In close collaboration with data protection regulators as well as patient advocates, Honic has conceived and implemented a fully approved process to combine and aggregate routine medical data across silos into use-case specific data packages. These high quality, interoperable datasets can be linked on the basis of the Datavant token to create rich, multimodal data representing the longitudinal patient journey.

Honic’s expertise in data protection and Datavant’s neutral, trusted, and ubiquitous infrastructure for the exchange of health data delivers a secure, compliant process with groundbreaking privacy preserving technology:



Health data is cataloged and stored on the Honic platform to enable data exploration,

Use-case specific aggregation of quality-controlled health data is linked by Datavant on the Honic platform to bring siloed data together and generate insights into the full patient journey,

Primary data from different medical areas are provided anonymously for evidence-based research and development to researchers around the globe.



This model supports global medical research, clinical trials tokenization and development, and patient privacy. As the Datavant ecosystem grows across Europe, this collaboration reflects the German medical data landscape, which is characterized by robust standards regarding data protection under the GDPR.

"Our focus is building technology so that health and Life Sciences organizations can advance better research and patient outcomes with the highest standard of privacy protection,” says Jamie Blackport, Head of International at Datavant. "Honic has developed an innovative solution grounded in EU regulations and values.”

Henrik Mathies, Honic co-founder and CEO: "Our partnership with Datavant will enable global research with German health data at scale. By integrating Datavant’s tokenization technology into our safe, GDPR-compliant platform, we guarantee that German as well as health data of any other nation is regulated by the highest data protection standards worldwide – to the benefit of patients and better healthcare.”

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About Honic

Honic is a safe, sovereign, GDPR-compliant health data research platform ‘made in Germany’ to make German real word data accessible for medical research. Its data platform architecture and compliance concept were co-developed with the relevant data privacy authority and are guided by ‘data privacy & data security by design’ principles. Learn more about Honic at www.honic.eu/en.

Media Contacts: pr@datavant.com and info@honic.eu