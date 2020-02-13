DataSource and SupplyLogic announce merger, creating a marketing supply chain and execution leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSource and SupplyLogic, leading providers of marketing execution services, today announced the merger of the two companies, effective February 12, 2020. The combined company will drive marketing execution innovation and address the complex needs of marketers and procurement leaders in a wide range of industries. The companies will combine business operations immediately.

The combined company will be privately held and operate under the SupplyLogic brand. Phil Schoonmaker, CEO of DataSource, has been named CEO of the new combined company. Kevin Sherlock, Founder and CEO of SupplyLogic, has been named Managing Partner and Board member of the combined entity. The headquarters will be in Kansas City, MO with key support offices in St. Louis, MO, Chicago, IL, and Garden City, NY.

DataSource is a leading service provider to multi-location brands helping to optimize the execution of a wide range of marketing and operations communications. Based in Kansas City, MO, fast-growing companies choose DataSource to drive growth through better execution of marketing promotions and operations materials. The company focuses primarily on print, displays, and branded merchandise, applying supply chain management principles and injecting insight to drive measurable results from technology and process for their clients. Clients rely on DataSource to improve material execution and speed-to-market while driving compelling reductions in total cost.

SupplyLogic is a leading third-party management company that creates value for some of the most recognized brands in the world by optimizing their print and marketing communications supply chains. The company partners with marketing and procurement leaders to deliver innovative solutions specifically designed to improve cost efficiencies and brand compliance, reduce risk, and improve service levels to their user communities.

"Our corporate mission is to become the leading tech-enabled marketing execution provider and this combination with SupplyLogic brings us one step closer to this goal," explains Phil Schoonmaker, CEO of the merged company. "It will strengthen and expand our platform in key verticals such as financial services, insurance, and retail, as well as dramatically increase our overall scale. Our businesses are extremely complementary to each other, and we look forward to bringing our two teams together."

"We are extremely excited for this next, accelerated phase in SupplyLogic's evolution," says Kevin Sherlock. "The combined scale will enable us to deliver the most innovative and successful tech-enabled solutions to our current and future clients. Together, our solutions will cover the full spectrum of the Marketing Procurement supply chain. The new and enhanced SupplyLogic is poised to create tremendous value in the marketplace. I am truly looking forward to supporting our highly talented and experienced management team."

SOURCE DataSource, Inc.