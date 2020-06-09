09.06.2020 17:00:00

DataPath Wins 2020 AVA Digital Gold Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits, has been named an AVA Digital Gold Award winner for the second year in a row.

The AVA Digital Awards recognize excellence by creative professionals who plan, direct, design and produce digital communications. DataPath received the 2020 Digital Gold Award for its video, Betty the Benefactress Explains HRAs, which explains the different kinds of Health Reimbursement Accounts and how they work.

"Employees can save money on healthcare expenses by using HRAs to pay for IRS-approved healthcare expenses, including deductibles, co-pays, prescription medications, and more," said Bo Armstrong, chief marketing officer for DataPath. "This video builds on the mission of our Captain Contributor program by explaining HRAs in a fun and entertaining way that makes a sometimes complex subject easy to understand."

The video was produced as part of DataPath's award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. Like comic book superheroes on a mission, Captain Contributor and Betty the Benefactress aim to increase employee engagement by helping employees better understand their employer-sponsored benefits.

DataPath is recognized throughout the employee benefits administration industry for its imaginative approaches to employee education and engagement. The firm also won a 2019 AVA Digital Gold Award, a 2019 Marcom Award, a 2018 Digital Health Gold Award from the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), and multiple National Health Information Association (NHIA) Awards.

About DataPath: Founded in 1984, DataPath, Inc., is a leading solutions developer for healthcare benefits administration. Their cloud-based Summit solution is the industry's only platform designed specifically for seamless CDH account, HSA, COBRA and billing administration. For more information about Summit and The Adventures of Captain Contributor, visit dpath.com.

 

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Nachrichten

