12.09.2019 16:54:00

DataPath to Rent Portable Satellite Terminals to AT Communications

Company to Provide QCT90 Terminals to Customers in Japan

DULUTH, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions, announced today it has received a rental contract from its reseller, AT Communications, to provide portable satellite terminals to customers in Japan.

Under terms of the contract, DataPath will supply QCT90 terminals with integrated modems (Q-lite), integrated beacon receiver, and integrated audible guidance option enabling quick and easy operation. 

"DataPath is excited to offer our clients the benefits that come with a rental agreement: ease, cost-efficiency and flexibility," said Sherin S. Kamal, President and CEO, DataPath. "AT Communications chose our line of portable terminals for their customers because the terminals are rugged, easy to transport, and quickly deployable. The QCT terminals also offer quick connectivity in remote locations and a wide range of capabilities."

With its common modular architecture, the QCT90 allows customers to customize for mission, portability, speed and budget. Users can maximize their investment and adapt to future needs by changing key characteristics of their Quick Case Technology (QCT) system for different frequency bands, power levels and modem types.

The user centric QCT90 is compact with fully integrated components and cables, eliminating the burden of loose parts. The terminal is a single piece with a folding antenna and detachable tripod, making deploy and stow as simple as click, fold and go.  All DataPath portable satellite terminals are rigorously tested to surpass the toughest environments and standards.

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Contact:

DataPath, Inc.
Patrick Millard 
678-597-0723
Patrick.Millard@DataPath.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/216981/datapath_logo.jpg

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:49
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
13:30
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
13:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
09:11
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:10
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
SMI tendiert seitwärts -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI tendiert seitwärts -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
An der heimischen Börse herrscht Zurückhaltung. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt kaum verändert. Der US-Leitindex kommt kaum vom Fleck. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB