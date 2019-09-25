Datamatics Recognized in Customers' Choice Zone in Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software Report

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software report rates the company the highest among all RPA software vendors with a 90% mean percentage for 'Willingness to Recommend'. The Gartner 'Voice of the Customer' report uses customer reviews from the Gartner Peer Insights portal to provide insight into existing customers' views of a vendor's product. Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and rating platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process to ensure they are authentic.

Datamatics has been reviewed for its RPA product, TruBot and has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, as of 30 June 2019, based on 126 ratings. Through 126 reviews, Datamatics customers have rated them based on a 5-star rating system. Datamatics has also been named as a July 2019Customers' Choice for Robotic Process Automation Software, a distinction by Gartner Peer Insights to acknowledge vendors who are highly rated by their customers.

The Gartner 'Voice of the Customer' report profiles 13 RPA vendors providing insights into a vendor's product. The report provides a valuable source of information for those currently in the buying cycle for the RPA software market.

Commenting on the occasion, Mitul Mehta - SVP & Head-Marketing & Communications, Datamatics Global Services Ltd., said, "We are excited to be recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software report. In our view, peer reviews are the topmost influencing factor in any market, and the report will be a ready reckoner for enterprise customers in their RPA journey. Thanks to our customers for their honest feedback and ratings which we feel have placed us so high in the market."

Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise grade, multi-skilled RPA product that automates a range of repetitive and rule-based processes. TruBot has more than 96 customers globally and has automated over 800 processes. Datamatics TruBot has also been recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA Software.

Download the complete report: https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-robotic-process-automation-software?hsCtaTracking=48e76eef-3f47-4ee2-88f7-13fcdc80ad0c%7Cfad8dcd4-4664-4241-9c8c-ee5ae215e76d

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation Software, Peer Contributors, 13 September 2019.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software, Derek Miers, Marc Kerremans, Saikat Ray, Cathy Tornbohm, 8 July 2019.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

