02.01.2020 11:00:00

DataLend: $8.66 Billion in Revenue Generated for Securities Lenders in 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global securities finance industry generated $8.66 billion in revenue for lenders in 2019, according to market data provider DataLend.

EquiLend logo

While 2018 was a record amongst recent years for securities lending revenue, 2019 global revenue was down 13% in comparison. Securities lending revenue is calculated as the amount paid by borrowers, typically broker-dealers on behalf of their hedge fund clients, to temporarily borrow equity and fixed income securities from long-holders of these assets, known as beneficial owners.

According to DataLend, the decline in revenue was experienced across all regions globally and in both the equity and fixed income markets. On-loan balances and fees to borrow also declined in all regions, with the exception of Asia-Pacific, which experienced a marginal increase in balance.

Nancy Allen, Global Product Owner of DataLend, says: "Global macro uncertainty, driven by trade wars, Brexit and central bank actions, resulted in a general lack of conviction by hedge funds and alternative investment managers in 2019. As uncertainty loomed, the securities lending markets experienced lower on-loan balances and fees globally. However, a significant amount of revenue was generated from lending a very concentrated number of securities. Beneficial owners lending those 'hot' securities likely will have experienced a more positive 2019."

The securities finance market experienced a slight recovery in the 3rd and 4th quarters, specifically in the equity markets, where a handful of "specials"—also known as "hot" or "hard-to-borrow" securities that trade 500 basis points (bps) and above in the securities lending market—drove revenue higher.

The top five revenue-generating securities in the global securities lending market in 2019 were Beyond Meat, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, NIO and Casino Guichard-Perrachon, which together generated $680 million in lending revenue in 2019.

About DataLend

DataLend is the securities finance market data division of EquiLend. DataLend tracks daily market movements and provides analytics across more than 52,000 unique securities in the $2.2 trillion securities finance market. www.datalend.com 

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering trading, post-trade, market data, regulatory and clearing services for the securities finance, collateral and swaps industries. EquiLend has offices in New York, Boston, Toronto, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. www.equilend.com 

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Gohlke
Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, EquiLend
+1 (212) 901-2217
christopher.gohlke@equilend.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datalend-8-66-billion-in-revenue-generated-for-securities-lenders-in-2019--300980173.html

SOURCE EquiLend

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
DAX: Gewinnmitnahmen
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
DAX im Plus -- SMI feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

DAX im Plus -- SMI feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Chinas Börsen schließen in Grün
Der deutsche Leitindex notiert am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester. Der heimische Markt bleibt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;