Datacomp Publishes JLT Rent, Occupancy for Colo., Del., N.J., Wyo., Manufactured Home Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datacomp has published its July 2019 manufactured home community rent and occupancy reports for Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, and Wyoming.

JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on communities in nearly 180 major housing markets throughout the United States. These include the latest rent trends and statistics, marketing programs and a variety of other useful management insights.

Datacomp publishes the JLT Market Reports and is the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.

July 2019 manufactured housing market data published in JLT Market Reports for Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, and Wyoming include information on 241 "All Ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities.

Altogether, the reports on the four states' manufactured home communities include data representations for 63,279 homesites.

"The four states represented in the July 2019 publication of the JLT Market Reports are recording growth in occupancy and average adjusted rent across the board, except for one small dip in occupancy rate in the Wyoming market," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said.

More About JLT Market Reports

Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets. The information includes:

Number of homesites

Occupancy rates

Average community rents, and increases

Community amenities

Vacant lots

Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more

JLT Market Reports include management insights that rank communities by number of homesites, occupancy rates and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of July 2019 rents and occupancy rates to July 2018, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to present date in most markets. Some reports include information on rent control and next increase, if applicable.

The July 2019 JLT Market Reports for Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, and Wyoming manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.

Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment-grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed decisions.

SOURCE Datacomp