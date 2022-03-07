SMI 11’205 -0.8%  SPI 14’163 -1.0%  Dow 32’976 -1.9%  DAX 12’835 -2.0%  Euro 1.0088 0.7%  EStoxx50 3’512 -1.2%  Gold 1’987 0.7%  Bitcoin 35’345 0.3%  Dollar 0.9264 1.0%  Öl 124.8 5.7% 
Datacolor Aktie [Valor: 853104 / ISIN: CH0008531045]
07.03.2022 18:30:19

Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result

Datacolor
Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Profit Warning
07-March-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Information (PDF)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Despite the volatile market situation, Datacolor, as anticipated, expects a good development of sales and operating profit in the first half of 2021/22.

Following an above-average financial profit in the previous year, the company expects a negative financial result in the first half of 2021/22 due to the economic and current political uncertainties. Consequently, despite the positive operating performance, net income will be significantly lower than the exceptionally good prior-year result.

The detailed Datacolor Semi-Annual Report 2021/22 will be published on May 6, 2022. 

Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022

For more informationen

T +41 44 488 40 19
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

 Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner 
Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz

Agenda

May 6, 2022
October 27, 2022
November 17, 2022
December 7, 2022		 Publication Semi-Annual Report 2021/22
Publication Key Figures Annual Report 2021/22
Publication Annual Report 2021/22
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021/22

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

Media Information


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Datacolor AG
Grundstrasse 12+14
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0008531045
Valor: 850494
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1296481

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1296481  07-March-2022 CET/CEST

