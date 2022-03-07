Datacolor AG with good sales and operating profit momentum - Net profit in first half of 2021/22 affected by negative financial result

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Despite the volatile market situation, Datacolor, as anticipated, expects a good development of sales and operating profit in the first half of 2021/22.

Following an above-average financial profit in the previous year, the company expects a negative financial result in the first half of 2021/22 due to the economic and current political uncertainties. Consequently, despite the positive operating performance, net income will be significantly lower than the exceptionally good prior-year result.



The detailed Datacolor Semi-Annual Report 2021/22 will be published on May 6, 2022.

Rotkreuz, March 7, 2022