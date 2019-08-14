DataClover is #1,096 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time, Inc. magazine has ranked DataClover on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. DataClover took the number 1,096th spot on this year's list by achieving Three-Year revenue growth of 382%.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Dataclover is proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time this year. We're grateful to our customers for trusting us to help them grow. Our team is proud to get the recognition, but for us nothing changes. We'll continue working tirelessly to deliver innovative data and technology solutions that help dealerships retain and acquire more customers." – Patrick McSherry, President of DataClover

DataClover is a service marketing automation and analytics technology that helps automotive dealers retain and acquire more service customers. The rapidly changing automotive retail environment is requiring today's dealership service operations to be more customer-centric. DataClover leverages data and technology to build stronger owner loyalty to the dealership.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

DataClover's team is made up of data and technology experts who've spent the last 5 years working daily in Automotive Retail environments. The company aspires to be the most responsive customer service team in the industry. DataClover's core capabilities include software development, marketing automation, digital marketing, digital service retailing, and big data analytics. DataClover serves over 250+ dealerships from some of the top auto groups in the U.S., including 5 of the Top 10.

About DataClover

Atlanta-based DataClover is a leading service marketing automation and analytics provider to the automotive industry. Founded in 2014, DataClover's goal is to help the automotive dealerships retain and acquire service customers through data-driven marketing and technology solutions. For more information, visit http://www.dataclover.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

