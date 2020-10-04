Datacipher Announces Sugam Chitre as Vice President - Training (APAC)

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacipher is delighted to announce the appointment of Sugam Chitre as its Vice President - Training Services (APAC).

The significant appointment reflects Datacipher's focus on strengthening its I.T. Training business division and improve its culture and operational effectiveness to successfully navigate towards the company's mission.

Sugam Chitre is an outstanding performer, bringing a wealth of experience from both a management and business development background. Announcing Sugam's appointment, Datacipher's Managing Director Amar R Kotha said: "Sugam Chitre is an exceptional leader with an excellent track record in transforming the training business and the organization."

Reflecting on his appointment, Sugam said: "I am honored and excited to have been given reins to lead training division of this wonderful firm. I am determined to continue Datacipher's momentum based on our differentiated training services offerings, which is resonating so strongly in the IT Training market." Sugam continued, "Datacipher is in great shape and has a very solid foundation to grow training business. I am passionately committed to lead Datacipher towards increasing the training services offerings and improve the business to even greater heights."

Commenting on Sugam Chitre's appointment, Datacipher's Country Manager Sameer Gandhi said: "Sugam is a brilliant performer and a great friend. I am personally delighted to be handing over the training services business to such an outstanding leader."

Datacipher's Country Sales Head Vivek Pandey welcomes Sugam Chitre's appointment: "Our System Integration and Professional Services business is certainly complemented by Datacipher's Education Services Business offerings. We are very confident Sugam Chitre's deep understanding of training business will help Datacipher to be positioned as a unique professional services organisation with comprehensive offerings including Solution Sales, Support, Consulting and Customer Enablement."

Datacipher has been enabling IT engineers in APAC region over 10 years, as an Authorised Training Partner for Palo Alto Networks, Aruba, Checkpoint, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, EC Council, Pulse Secure, Sonicwall and many more. All Course schedules can be found here.

About Datacipher: Datacipher is a system integrator, professional services and consulting services powerhouse. We began our operations a decade ago and have grown due to excellent relationships with our clients. We have served the world's most successful businesses, our client base spans across multiple continents and almost all business verticals.

We achieved our customer's confidence because of our fabulous technical team who enjoy working with complex networking projects. Our team's specialty is to make the most complex networking problem into the simplest problem. We won many awards over the years and the most important award came in 2015 from Juniper Networks as Worldwide Highest Customer Satisfaction Award for quality service delivery.

More information can be found at https://datacipher.com

